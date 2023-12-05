PSG hoping to tempt Kylian Mbappe into signing new contract with 2 motivational carrots amid Real Madrid and Liverpool interest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping to tie Kylian Mbappe down to another long-term contract by tempting him with two key factors that could determine his legacy.

This is as per reports from Football Espana (via Diario AS), which suggest the Parisians are looking to act quickly to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Mbappe will enter the final six months of his current contract at the end of December, opening the door for him to discuss moves with other clubs from January 1.

In the wake of this, PSG are hoping two motivational carrots could persuade the Frenchman to extend his stay with the Parisians beyond 2024.

Firstly, with the Paris Olympics scheduled to take place next summer, PSG have vowed not to stand in Kylian Mbappe's way should he decide to participate. Despite only three players over 23 being allowed, including him would be a no-brainer.

Mbappe's involvement is highly likely, considering an Olympic gold medal for France in his home city Paris would be something a player of his caliber would want to achieve.

The second factor is that Kylian Mbappe is currently on 179 Ligue 1 goals, leaving him 120 short of the all-time record held by Delio Onnis, who represented Reims, Monaco, Tours and Toulon in the 1970s and 1980s.

Aged just 24, this is a feat the forward could achieve in the next four or five seasons at his current scoring rate.

Another factor that is crucial is that Mbappe wants to be part of the squad that wins PSG their first-ever Champions League title. Currently Marseille are the only French club to have ever lifted the coveted "Big Ears".

It is safe to say that the board will have to pull all the stops in order to get Kylian Mbappe to extend his deal.

Revisiting Kylian Mbappe's professional debut for AS Monaco

Kylian Mbappe came through the youth ranks as AS Bondy and then AS Monaco, before playing for the latter's 'B' team for a year in 2015-16.

During that season, he also made his professional debut for the senior team, appearing as an 88th-minute substitute to replace Fabio Coentrao in a 1-1 draw against Caen.

Expand Tweet

Aged just 16 years and 347 days at the time, Mbappe became Monaco's youngest-ever player in the first team, breaking a record previously held by the great Thierry Henry.

He made 11 Ligue 1 appearances in his debut campaign, netting one goal and providing one assist. The Frenchman burst into life the following season, with 28 goals and 14 assists in 46 games across competitions, putting him in the world's spotlight.

Mbappe made just 60 senior appearances for Monaco, scoring 27 goals and providing 16 assists. His exploits earned him a blockbuster move to PSG in 2017 as an initial one-year loan that was made permanent in 2018.