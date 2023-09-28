PSG keen on signing PL superstar with £50 million release clause in his contract - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Manchester City's attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva. According to French outlet Le10sport, the Ligue 1 side want to sign the Portugal international and could make use of his £50 million release clause.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad in recent seasons. Alongside the French giants, Barcelona have also been named as a possible destination.

However, Silva temporarily quashed rumors of a move, signing a one-year extension last month that is set to keep him at Manchester City until 2026. Despite this, PSG are looking to sign the player.

Silva has already plied his trade in Ligue 1, having spent three seasons with AS Monaco. He moved to City in 2017 and has since become an instrumental part of the side as they have established their dominance in the Premier League. He has 34 goals and 37 assists in 204 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side.

The 29-year-old is a versatile player, with the ability to play across the front three or in midfield. At £50 million, he could prove to be a valuable addition to a PSG side that is revamping their squad following the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Pundit claims PSG star will not be interested in move to Liverpool

Frank Lebeouf has ruled Liverpool out as a possible destination for Mbappe.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebeouf has stated that PSG star Kylian Mbappe might not prefer a move to Liverpool. Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, the Frenchman stated that Bayern Munich or Manchester City are likely destinations for the 24-year-old.

He said:

“Manchester City or Bayern Munich could potentially move for Mbappe, but I think those two clubs already have great players. I think Liverpool could be an option, but I'm not sure Mbappe will want to live there! That's all due respect to the Scousers!”

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG. This comes after the attacker refused to trigger an extension in his contract, making him a free agent in the summer of 2024.

To avoid losing him on a free, Les Parisiens decided to ship him this window. Multiple Premier League clubs as well as Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal emerged as suitors, however, the club could not find an agreement with anyone.

Mbappe has thus remained at the Parc des Princes. He has already bagged seven goals in five league matches.