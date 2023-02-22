PSG likely to sack key executive in the summer after poor business in the transfer market - Reports

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) staff are not expected to keep Luis Campos as the sporting director next season. The reason behind their decision is Campos' poor business dealings in the recent transfer markets.

The Parisian club signed the likes of Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Fabian Ruiz, Hugo Ekitike, and more during the summer transfer window.

However, neither of the aforementioned names have managed to create a positive impact on the team's performances or on the fans.

Campos' position, as a result, has come under scrutiny. Recent reports suggest that the Portuguese might not maintain his position as the club's sporting director in the summer.

While Campos has already started planning for the next transfer window, he might pursue a future elsewhere next season.

Campos was recently seen storming to the pitch from the stands as PSG trailed LOSC Lille in their latest league clash. While his actions were questioned by many, Christophe Galtier dismissed the notion that there was any tension in the team.

He said (via Get French Football News):

“I’m in front of him, so I can’t see behind. Of course there are images that circulate. Luis is a passionate, competitive man. [He is] a great desire to succeed collectively. Luis is part of the technical and sporting team, and I have no problem with that because there is no intervention on a technical or tactical level. There is passion.”

PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

In a team full of superstars, Warre Zaire-Emery is a rare PSG academy talent who has made a name for himself with his recent performances.

The 16-year-old recently became the youngest player in history to start a UEFA Champions League match.

The feat came during PSG's UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg showdown against Bayern Munich.

The youngster has now outlined his dreams and aspirations with the Parisian club, telling their official media:

"My dream with Paris is to raise the most possible trophies: whether collectively or individually.”

Galtier's team is currently leading the Ligue 1 title charge and is also in contention to win the UEFA Champions League despite their home loss against Bayern Munich.

