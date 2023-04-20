PSG superstar Neymar made incredible demand to Real Madrid before signing for Barcelona: Reports 

Neymar was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid as a 13-year-old, but the move fell off due to a unique demand by the Brazilian and his entourage. Los Blancos were asked to buy the footballer's grandparents a house worth €60,000 in Brazil.

Former Real Madrid sporting director, Ramón Martínez, who worked with Florentino Perez at the club, was in conversation with MARCA when he spoke about Neymar almost moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He claimed that the footballer's father had everything sorted with the club, but the final demand to buy his grandparents a house in Brazil saw the move fall through.

He said:

"Ney spent 10 days training as a 13-year-old. Robinho's representative, Wagner Ribeiro, told me about him, but he had a thousand requests from boys who wanted to come and train. He paid for Ney's trip , and we played a game with kids his age. And, buff, he was an alien. He dribbled with everyone, and a goal. Another move, and a goal.

"Everything was arranged with the father: monthly salary, signature ... but the thing was cut short. One thing was missing: the grandparents lived in Brazil and it was necessary to buy them a house worth 60,000 euros. The club did not agree and the signing was thwarted."

Neymar eventually joined Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona in 2013 and spent four fruitful years with them before moving to Paris. In 186 matches for the Blaugrana, he scored 105 and assisted 76 goals.

Former Real Madrid target Neymar set to leave PSG?

Neymar has not had the best of times at PSG since moving from Barcelona. He was recently accused of betraying the club's manager Christophe Galtier by French journalist Daniel Riolo.

Speaking about the former Real Madrid target, Riolo said on After RMC Sports:

"He was put under pressure; this is the first time that Nèymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied. It had never been done, it was never shaken.

"The fact that he came to the press conference on the eve of the match makes this match and the return in three weeks as Nèymar's last chance matches at PSG. He knows he was in the hot seat and that the club wanted to part ways with him."

Real Madrid were linked with Neymar soon after he joined PSG but the move never materialized.

