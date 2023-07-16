PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians close to signing Dusan Vlahovic; club receive Bernardo Silva boost, and more - July 16, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) handed the keys to the first team to Luis Enrique this month. The Spanish manager will be aiming to defend the league as well as break the club's European jinx.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are edging closer to securing the services of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have received a boost in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 16, 2023:

PSG close to signing Dusan Vlahovic

PSG are close to completing a move for Dusan Vlahovic, according to RMC Sport. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to revamp their attack this summer following the departure of talismanic attacker Lionel Messi. New manager Luis Enrique wants a fresh face to lead his line and has his sights on Vlahovic.

The Serbian hitman is highly rated in the European circuit. He joined Juventus at the start of last year but has endured a mixed run. Despite his struggles, the 23-year-old's stock remains high and is being eyed by multiple clubs across the continent. However, it now appears that the Parisians have moved ahead of the competition.

PSG have been locked in negotiations with the player's entourage to facilitate a move this summer. Talks have progressed well, and there's an optimism that a deal could be completed soon. Juventus need to offload the player by August 4, as they're hoping to raise funds to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

The Blues also remain in the race for Vlahovic, but the Parisians remain the firm favourites. The Bianconeri value the player at €80 million, so the Ligue 1 champions have to pay a premium fee to get their man this summer.

Parisians receive Bernardo Silva boost

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. According to SPORT, Barcelona will not be able to afford a move for the Portuguese midfielder this summer.

The 28-year-old is heavily linked with a departure from Manchester City this year, after a superb run with the club. The Parisians are long-term admirers of the player and were locked in a battle with the Blaugrana for his services.

Enrique is eager to add more creativity to their ranks and reckon Silva could be the key. The Ligue 1 champions have lost Messi this summer, so the Portuguese's arrival could help maintain the standards in attack.

The Cityzens are willing to let him go this summer but expect a colossal fee to part ways with their prized asset. Unfortunately, Barcelona's financial woes make a high-profile move for Silva virtually impossible. That should clear the line for PSG to snoop in and lure the player to Paris.

Luis Enrique wants Yassine Bounou

Luis Enrique is interested in Yassine Bounou, according to RMC Sport. The Spanish manager is not entirely convinced by Gianluigi Donnarumma and wants a goalkeeper who's more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Bono has emerged as a possible candidate for the role following an impressive run with Sevilla. The Moroccan custodian also caught the eye during his nation's impressive run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where his team finished a historic fourth.

PSG are already in talks with the La Liga side to bring the player to Paris. The Ligue 1 champions have submitted a €15 million offer for Bono, but the Spanish side want €5 million more to part ways with the player.

Sevilla's financial troubles are well documented, so the Parisians will be confident of securing his signature. However, a move might be linked with Keylor Navas' future. The Costa Rican goalkeeper's contract with PSG expires next summer, and he's not part of Enrique's plans, which augurs well for the chances of Bono's arrival.