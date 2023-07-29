PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians close to signing Ousmane Dembele; Mauro Icardi joins Galatasaray, and more - July 29, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title last season but failed to improve their European form. New manager Luis Enrique will hope to fare better in the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are close to securing the services of Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. Elsewhere, striker Mauro Icardi has move permanently to Galatasaray.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 29, 2023:

PSG close to Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is wanted in Paris.

PSG are close to securing the services of Ousmane Dembele, according to RMC Sport.

The French forward had a decent campaign with Barcelona last season and is now wanted at the Parc des Princes this summer. The Parisians are looking to improve their attack following the departure of the legendary Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean left the Ligue 1 champions as a free agent and joined Inter Miami this month. Kylian Mbappe also has one foot away from the club, forcing PSG into action. The French giants are looking to rope in Dembele to add more firepower to their attack. The 26-year-old had a history of injury woes, so there's an inherent risk associated with the move.

The Frenchman has a £43 million release clause in his Barcelona contract, which the Parisians are planning to activate. However, PSG will have to hurry, as the clause will double at the start of August.

Mauro Icardi joins Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi has ended his stay in Paris.

Mauro Icardi has left PSG to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal, the Parisians have announced.

The Argentinean was a peripheral figure at the Parc des Princes and spent last season on loan with the Turkish side. He returned to Paris this summer but was no longer part of plans under Enrique.

The Ligue 1 champions have now opted to cash in on him this summer. The 30-year-old will also heave a sigh of relief after ending his PSG nightmare. The French giants signed the player from Inter Milan in 2020 for around €50 million, but he never lived up to the expectations in Paris. Galatasaray have now secured his services for €10 million.

Luis Enrique rues missed opportunities against Cerezo Osaka

Luis Enrique reckons the Parisians should have won their pre-season tie against Cerezo Osaka. The Ligue 1 giants lost 3-2 despite Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha twice giving them the lead.

After the defeat, Enrique told the club’s website that there were positive takeaways despite the result:

"We knew there would be an obvious difference in fitness between the two teams. It's a shame because we had opportunities to win the game. But we're responsible for the 5 goals in tonight's game.

"I'm fully convinced that to play good football. We need a style of play that gives us as many opportunities as possible to keep possession of the ball," said Enrique.

He continued:

"But we also need the players to make decisions. I liked the mobility of our team, the changes of position, the rhythm of the game. I liked the way the team played, but not the result or the defensive errors, obviously. But, tonight, there are more positives than negatives."

The Ligue 1 champions next face Inter Milan at the Japan National Stadium on Tuesday (August 1) in another friendly.