PSG want to loan out impending new signing if Kylian Mbappe and Neymar stay at the club: Reports

Xavi Simons could reportedly go back out on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. remain at the club.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Netherlands international is set to return to Parc des Princes after a short stint at PSV Eindhoven. The Parisian outfit after the club activated the 20-year-old's €6 million buy-back clause.

As per Romano, RB Leipzig are deemed to be the favorite in securing a loan move for Simons. The decision on the player's future will be made by Tuesday (July 18).

Simons spent three seasons at PSG from 2019 to 2022 but managed just 11 appearances for the senior team. The player moved on to the Eredivisie outfit on a free transfer in 2022.

During his solitary season in the Netherlands, Simons managed 48 appearances, scoring 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. After his impressive display last season, PSG are willing to give him a second opportunity.

The caveat for the loan deal remains that Neymar and Mbappe stay at the Parc des Princes.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. He has confirmed he does not wish to extend his current agreement in Paris, which is set to expire in 2024.

Neymar and Mbappe's future at PSG under speculation

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Recent reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe has stated his wishes to remain at Paris Saint-Germain despite rumors of a move to Real Madrid (via Football 365). The 24-year-old superstar intends to see out his contract with the Parisian outfit that will expire in 2024.

Mbappe is the club's all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 games along with 98 assists.

On the other hand, Neymar has been linked with a move away to Stamford Bridge. However, the Ligue 1 club are currently focused on the Mbappe situation. Chelsea are reportedly willing to pounce should the Brazil international become available.

The former Barcelona man has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games for the Parisians.

The situation with both star men in Paris remains uncertain at the moment. Should the pair continue their careers at PSG, Xavi Simons will certainly go out on loan next season.