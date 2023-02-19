"Pulled off a Cristiano Ronaldo performance" , "Killing the fire" - Manchester United fans slam not 'serious' player despite 3-0 win over Leicester

Manchester United may have beaten Leicester City 3-0, but their fans were not impressed with Wout Weghorst, comparing the striker's performance to Cristiano Ronaldo's poor showing this season. The Dutch forward joined the Red Devils on loan from EFL Championship side Burnley last month.

He started in a number 10 role against Leicester, with the in-form Marcus Rashford up front. Evidently, Erik ten Hag is looking to get the most out of Weghorst through his pressing. However, the Dutchman is struggling in front of goal and he spurned six opportunities at goal against the Foxes.

One was a golden opportunity in the 88th minute to round up a perfect Manchester United win. He was one-on-one with Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward but shot right at the shot-stopper.

Weghorst may need to start taking shooting lessons from Rashford. The United forward is in remarkable form and has added two goals to his tally for the season. He now sits on 24 goals in 35 games, his best record to date in Red Devils colors.

Rashford's first came against the run of play as he was sent a superb through ball from Bruno Fernandes as the hosts countered. He then comfortably slotted past Ward in the 25th minute.

His second goal arrived in the 56th minute following a neat pass from Fred. The English striker placed another delightful effort past Ward. VAR checked and deemed the player to have beaten the offside trap.

Jadon Sancho came on at halftime and grabbed the Red Devils' third in the 61st minute with a magnificent effort after a one-two with Fernandes. Manchester United are purring ahead of a second-leg Europa League playoff with Barcelona and a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

However, their fans want to see more from Weghorst on the goal front, who has just one goal in nine games across competitions. A Twitter account mocked his performance, comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled earlier this season at Old Trafford before departing in November:

"Weghorst actually pulled off a Cristiano Ronaldo performance tonight. He just dissapeared."

Another fan accused the Dutchman of:

"Killing the fire."

One Red Devils supporter told his fellow fans:

"No guys. Weghorst is not a serious player."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Weghorst's lackluster performance despite United's win over Leicester:

Manchester United are proving Cristiano Ronaldo's mutual departure was the right decision

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated last November.

Manchester United have tasted just one defeat in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club last November. That loss came against league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates in a close-fought 3-2 setback.

They have propelled themselves into the title picture, trailing the Gunners by just five points, although Mikel Arteta's side do have a game in hand. Ronaldo endured a woeful last campaign at Old Trafford, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

The Portuguese icon's departure was best for all parties as he is enjoying himself in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. He has bagged five goals in five matches since arriving at Mrsool Park. Meanwhile, Manchester United look a much more cohesive unit and are still competing in all four competitions.

