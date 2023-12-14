Pundit believes £60 million-rated Arsenal target isn't on the same level as summer signing Declan Rice

Pundit Anton Ferdinand reckons Arsenal target Joao Palhinha is not at the level of the Gunners' summer signing Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta and Co. have been linked with a move for the Fulham midfielder owing to their concerns over Thomas Partey's fitness. The Ghana international is nursing a hamstring injury, with the last of his four league appearances this season coming in the 1-0 win against Manchester on October 8.

Palhinha was close to join Bayern Munich in the summer, but the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour, as per 90 min. It's now believed that Arsenal and Liverpool are targeting the Portugal international.

Talking about the Gunners' links to Palhinha, Ferdinand said (via The Boot Room):

“At the moment, he’s got to have another two good seasons to put him with Rice. Listen, he’s a very, very good player."

Agreeing with fellow pundit Danny Murphy said:

"Terrific player. But he’s not Declan Rice."

Hinting at the fact that Palhinha may never have the impact that the former West Ham captain has had, Ferdinand added:

"And won’t be."

Arsenal signed Declan Rice in the summer from the Hammers for a reported club-record £105 million. This season, the England international has made 24 appearances, bagging three goals and two assists.

He has looked more than comfortable playing the No. 8 role, which allows him to get higher up the pitch compared to his natural defensive midfield position.

Rice has also bagged key winning goals for his club this season. This first was a 96th-minute strike in the 3-1 win against Manchester United on September 3. He also scored a 97th-minute header to help the Gunners win 4-3 at Luton Town on December 5.

Journalist provides update on Joao Palhinha asking price amid Arsenal interest

Joao Palhinha

Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal could have to pay around £70 million to secure the services of Joao Palhinha. He also claims that this asking price would be out of the Gunners' budget for the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder joined Fulham from Sporting CP for a reported €21 million in the summer of 2022. He has scored six goals and assisted one from 55 appearances since then.

Talking about the north London outfit's interest in the player, Jacobs told Give Me Sport:

"Fulham are well aware that there are multiple clubs interested, and they're not going to sell for £50m/£55m, it's going to be £65m or £70m, from what I'm told. And that puts the player, at least as far as January's concerned, out of Arsenal's price range."

The Portuguese star has continued to chip in with goals from a deep-lying midfielder position this season. He has scored two goals and assisted one from 15 appearances across competitions.