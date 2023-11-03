Pundit believes Arsenal are guaranteed to win a title if they sign £100 million striker in January

League One side Peterborough United's chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, believes Arsenal should have signed Brentford forward Ivan Toney instead of Kai Havertz this summer.

Toney joined the Bees in 2020 from the League One outfit and has registered 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games for them. He is currently serving an eight-month suspension he received back in May for breaching gambling regulations.

Despite his being sidelined, the striker has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including the Gunners, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Toney's former club's chairman believes he can help Arsenal win their first league title in two decades. MacAnthony questioned the north London outfit's summer move for Havertz as he told talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC):

“Arsenal, instead of Havertz, should have bought him in August. Ivan Toney guarantees them the title. If Arsenal are top of the league in January, and they sign Ivan Toney, its guaranteed they win the title. Technically, he is unbelievable.”

Toney's suspension will end in January, which means clubs interested in him will most likely make a move for the striker. It remains to be seen where the Brentford forward will end up this January, with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

Meanwhile, Havertz has struggled at the Emirates since his £65 million move from Chelsea, scoring just one goal in 16 appearances across competitions.

The Gunners, however, have been in great form this season. Although they do not lead the league as they did after an exceptional start to the 2022-23 campaign, they are unbeaten after 10 games.

Mikel Arteta's side are two points away from leaders Tottenham Hotspur and level on points with third-placed Manchester City, above them on goals scored.

"That’s a big game" - Dimitar Berbatov makes his prediction for Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a draw for Arsenal's upcoming league encounter against Newcastle United. The Gunners will lock horns with the Magpies at St.James' Park on Saturday, November 4.

While giving his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, the Bulgarian told Metro:

"That’s a big game. Newcastle will be tired because of the games they’re playing in all the different competitions at the moment. They’ve had good results so far. It’s possible that Arsenal could lose here, but I’ll play it safe and go for the draw."

The Gunners have an excellent head-to-head record against Newcastle. The north London outfit have only lost once in their last 11 meetings with the Magpies (via 11v11.com).

However, Newcastle have had a resurgence under Eddie Howe's management, having achieved a top-four finish last season for the first time in two decades. They have had a good start to the current campaign as well, sixth in the standings after five wins, two draws, and three losses.