Pundit believes Liverpool will finish above Arsenal in the Premier League due to one key reason

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that the Reds will finish above Arsenal in the 2023-24 Premier League standings owing to their superior offensive depth.

The Merseyside outfit, who finished in a shock fifth place last season, are currently in second spot in the domestic table with 27 points from 12 matches. They have a goal difference (GD) of +17 right now.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have maintained their form from last campaign as they are in third spot in the Premier League standings. They are also on 27 points from 12 matches, but have a GD of +16.

During a recent discussion on talkSPORT, Murphy asserted that Liverpool will end up finishing higher than the Gunners at the end of the ongoing league season. He said (h/t Football365):

"Look at Liverpool's firepower compared to Arsenal's. [Bukayo] Saka is not [Mohamed] Salah. He's a great player but he's not [producing] Salah's numbers. [Darwin] Nunez will score more than [Gabriel] Jesus. [Diogo] Jota will too. And [Luis] Diaz will score more than [Gabriel] Martinelli now he's fit, or equal."

Mohamed Salah, who registered 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games last season, is currently on 10 goals from 12 Premier League outings. While Darwin Nunez has netted four times in 11 games, Diogo Jota has also netted four times and Luis Diaz has scored three goals.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has found the back of the net four times in 11 outings so far. Both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have bagged just one goal apiece in the Premier League this campaign.

Ben Jacobs says Fulham could edge ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal to rope in Brazilian

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs provided insight on Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade's future amid reports of a January move. He elaborated:

"I think that along with some of the clubs that you mentioned that are being linked, like for example Arsenal, we shouldn't rule out Fulham either. And I'm also told that Dortmund have entered into the sort of mix in terms of looking at the player and scouting the player as well. And that's all good news for Fluminense."

Claiming that Fulham could sign the Brazilian star, Jacobs concluded:

"Sources sort of say £30-£35 million might be the number. But it's a relatively open race at the moment, but I think it is not necessarily your Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, even Liverpool that are pushing at the moment. I think of the teams in the Premier League, Fulham are probably the most active at the moment."

Earlier this summer, Liverpool were close to signing Andre on a permanent switch. However, Fluminense were not keen to part ways with the 22-year-old before the end of their Copa Libertadores run.

Andre, whose current deal is set to expire in December 2026, has featured in 164 matches across competitions for Fernando Diniz's side. He has scored four goals and laid out three assists for them.