Pundit urges Arsenal to hijack Tottenham's reported move for PL star

Football pundit Alan Brazil has backed Arsenal to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Johnson recently. Brazil, however, thinks that the Gunners should make a move for the player as he believes Eddie Nketiah is not very clinical in front of the goal.

Brazil added that Mikel Arteta's men could struggle in front of the goal if Gabriel Jesus gets injured again. Speaking on the matter, Brazil said (via HITC):

“Would Arsenal not be interested in Johnson. Eddie (Nketiah) is fine. But is he clinical enough? And if Jesus gets injured again, then they might struggle up front.”

Johnson impressed during the 2022-23 season as he scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 44 matches for Forest.

Here's how Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the game against Fulham

Arsenal were held on to a 2-2 draw in their latest Premier League clash against Fulham at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side dropped their first points of the season with the draw.

The Spanish manager was asked whether similar results from last season, which saw the Gunners lose ground in the title race, played into his mind. Arteta responded (via the Gunners' official website):

"I haven’t seen that and I don’t see that afterwards with the way the team played, the way the team generates and in any other sport you win by I don’t know how many hundred points difference, but this is football and we draw and we conceded two very, very poor goals today and that’s the reason why in the Premier League when you give something up then you’re going to get punished and we were today."

The north London club will return to action on September 3 as they take on Manchester United in the Premier League. A win for either team will set the tone right before the upcoming international break.