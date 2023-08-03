“Put him up front right now”, “Needs a Netflix series” - Fans react as NFL legend Tom Brady becomes co-owner of Birmingham City FC

NFL legend Tom Brady has become the co-owner of EFL Championship side Birmingham City FC. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the same.

Brady, one of the greatest NFL players, called time on his iconic career in February. Birmingham, meanwhile, underwent a takeover by American businessman Tom Wagner earlier in the summer.

Tom Brady has a close relationship with Wagner's Knighthead Company and is now set to become the chairman of Brimongham's advisory board. He will take care of the team's health, fitness, nutrition and recovery processes. Apart from that, the minority shareholder will also give instructions regarding the club's marketing campaigns.

About his new role, Brady said (via Mirror):

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination, and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none."

Brady added:

"I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Fans on Twitter reacted to Brady's appointment in the ownership team of Birmingham, with one tweeting:

"Put him upfront right now. Beautiful."

Another commented:

"This needs a Netflix series."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Tom Brady became the co-owner of EFL Championship side Birmingham City:

Ben @benlowe22 @BCFC @TomBrady This needs a Netflix series

Kaiser tailor @KaiserTail48109 @TalkingTHFC @BCFC @TomBrady Harry Kane to Birmingham City

shaun @shaunstudio @BCFC @TomBrady This is the best thing I've ever seen

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Tom Brady

While Tom Brady is the GOAT of NFL, Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT of football, for many. The two superstars met in 2022 when Brady attended a game at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, helping the Red Devils seal a 3-2 win. The Portuguese player went on to speak highly about the NFL legend and what they discussed in that meeting. Ronaldo told British broadcaster Piers Morgan:

“Psychology, see? I thought he (Brady) took the decision (retirement reversal) a few weeks before. We spoke in general. He's a very, very smart guy. He knows a lot about football."

He added:

“We had a nice conversation. He gave me good energy. When you have another GOAT, it's energy. It's all about energy. When you have good energy around you, I can do interesting things.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady are two of the best athletes in their respective sports. Apart from their achievements in the sporting word, both superstars are extremely successful businessmen.