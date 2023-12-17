"Quietly becoming the unsung hero", "Finally has found form" - Arsenal fans praise star for performance in 2-0 win over Brighton

Fans have lavished praise on Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz after the German scored in the 2-0 Premier League win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 17).

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side eight minutes into the second period before Havertz confirmed the win three minutes from time. It sealed a return to winning ways for the Gunners after they followed a 1-0 league defeat at Aston Villa last weekend and a 1-1 UEFA Champions League midweek draw at PSV Eindhoven.

Fans are pleased with Havertz's recent form, with one admitting that the German is turning into a 'unsung' hero of sorts for the Gunners, tweeting:

"Havertz quietly becoming the unsung hero in our colours. Declan Rice should get POTM for the rest of the season. I have seen enough of him to know he'd put in another spectacular shift at Anfield and afterwards. Saka needs serious competition down that right-hand side."

Another chimed in:

"Safe to say Havertz has finally found form."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

The win was Arsenal's 12th in the league in 17 games as they returned to the league summit, usurping Liverpool.

"It's tough to play against them" - Arsenal goalscorer Kai Havertz after Brighton win

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz is enjoying a purple patch with the Premier League leaders after a slow start since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer.

The Germany international was one of the Gunners' goalscorers as Mikel Arteta took all three points against a tough Brighton side to surge to the summit of the standings. They lead Liverpool by two points, but the Reds will reclaim top place if they win their game in hand at home to struggling Manchester United later in the day.

Nevertheless, Havertz is pleased to get the win against a difficult opponent and with his own offensive plays. The 24-year-old said (as per BBC):

"(The win is) very important. They're a great team. They play very nice football. It’s tough to play against them. We knew we’re strong at our house here. Today, it went quite well.

"I’m happy as an offensive player, it’s always nice to score or assist. The first one or two months were difficult, but I tried to get the best out of myself every day."

Havertz is up to five goals and an assist in 26 games across competitions, with four of his goals coming in his last seven appearances.