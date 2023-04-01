“Raising his price for the summer”, “Disrespect might end” – Arsenal fans hail unlikely hero after 4-1 win over Leeds

Arsenal fans were impressed with Rob Holding's performance as the Premier League leaders earned a 4-1 home win over Leeds United on Saturday, April 1.

Gabriel Jesus (brace), Ben White, and Granit Xhaka were the scorers for the Gunners. While Rasmus Kristensen pulled one back for the visitors late in the game, it turned out to be nothing but a consolation.

Holding started the match at the heart of Mikel Arteta's team's defense in the absence of the injured William Saliba. While he has found minutes hard to come by this season, Holding was thoroughly impressive against Leeds.

He made four clearances over the course of the 90 minutes and completed one tackle. Holding also won four out of his five aerial duels. The central defender also completed 57 of his passes, including five long balls.

Fans on Twitter showered praise on the Englishman for his display. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Rob Holding raising his price for the summer."

Another fan claimed that Holding might finally get his due respect from the fans. He wrote:

"Rob Holding disrespect might end this season? I will love it and I think I deserve it."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Holding's authoritative performance against Leeds United:

ian @undeludedassnah Rob Holding raising his price for the summer Rob Holding raising his price for the summer https://t.co/jpYWM8RjR0

7up Alhaji @papuccin0 Rob Holding disrespect might end this season?



I will love it and I think I deserve it Rob Holding disrespect might end this season? I will love it and I think I deserve it

🇮🇪 TheGreenGooner @RuthhhMuirisshh Credit where its due. Rob Holding with another excellent performance. Credit where its due. Rob Holding with another excellent performance.

Ben @Pereboomin Rob Holding or Prime Maldini I honestly can’t tell Rob Holding or Prime Maldini I honestly can’t tell

Barnes AFC 🔴⚪️ @barnesafc Rob Holding. Faultless yet again (as expected) Rob Holding. Faultless yet again (as expected)

The Short Fuse @TheShortFuse There is one area in which Rob Holding is a definite upgrade over William Saliba.



In the air.



Holding has won all the long balls he has contested so far today. There is one area in which Rob Holding is a definite upgrade over William Saliba.In the air. Holding has won all the long balls he has contested so far today.

Arsenal extended their lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table to eight points with the win. They have 72 points after 29 league matches this term.

Arsenal were impressive against Leeds United

The game against Leeds United would be a satisfying one for Mikel Arteta in various ways. While Bukayo Saka was absent from the starting lineup, Gabriel Jesus is back on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian, who missed a large chunk of the season after undergoing surgery, has now scored seven goals for the north Londoners across competitions.

The Gunners were impressive throughout the match. Leeds coach Javi Garcia claimed after the game that Jesus' opening goal from the penalty spot changed the course of the match. He said (via Football.London):

"To play against Arsenal they usually score three or four. We tried to be more compact, to be defensively more aggressive, choosing well when we want to defend. After the goal the game changed and it was difficult to manage the second half."

The Gunners are set for a tough test next. They will take on Liverpool at Anfield on April 9 in a Premier League away clash.

