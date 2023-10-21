“Raya can look after Ramsdale’s kid next week”, “Chelsea fans in the mud” – Twitter erupts as Arsenal pull off late comeback in 2-2 Chelsea draw

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League season continued thanks to an enthralling 2-2 comeback draw against Chelsea on Saturday (October 21).

The Blues put in their best performance of the season and took the lead in the 15th minute from the penalty spot. Mykhailo Mudryk's header struck William Saliba on the arm and the hosts demanded a spot-kick.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was advised by VAR to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and he pointed straight to the spot. There was much deliberation over who would take it between Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

However, Palmer won the dispute and comfortably placed the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya in the 15th minute. Mikel Arteta's men looked shocked and their shot-stopper looked nervy.

Chelsea headed in at half-time having put in a superb showing during the first 45 minutes. They were giving the Gunners all sorts of problems and that didn't change in the early stages of the second-half.

Mudryk conjured up a moment of magic in the 48th minute to put Mauricio Pochettino's side 2-0 up. The Ukrainian saw Raya off his line and lobbed a cross-shot over the Spaniard.

Arteta stared ominously at a potential first defeat of the league season. However, a moment of madness from Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gave his side hope in the 77th minute.

Sanchez played a reckless pass into the path of Declan Rice and the former Chelsea academy graduate audaciously curled the ball home. An entertaining finish beckoned at the Bridge.

Arteta made an astute double substitution in the 78th minute with Arsenal chasing an equalizer, sending Leandro Trossard and former Blues attacker Kai Havertz on. Trossard would be the north Londoners' savior six minutes later.

Bukayo Saka was quiet by his standards but he sent a superb cross towards the back post. Trossard was on hand to slide home a vital equalizer to draw Arsenal level.

Chelsea were put under the cosh by their London rivals and the visitors nearly sealed an unbelievable comeback victory in the 86th minute. Eddie Nketiah went agonizingly close with a fierce effort that flew just wide of the post.

However, the London rivals settled on a draw which meant the Blues moved up to ninth in the Premier League table, while Arsenal rose to second. Pochettino's side will rue dropping points as they were perhaps the better side.

One fan mocked Raya by suggesting he can look after Aaron Ramsdale's newborn baby boy:

"Raya can look after Ramsdale’s kid next week."

Another fan namedropped Manchester United's under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana when taking aim at Sanchez:

"They have Sanchez but laughed at Onana. Chelsea fans in the mud."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a thrilling draw at the Bridge between the two London rivals:

Chelsea legend John Terry understands Arsenal's fury over penalty decision

Arsenal were outraged with Chris Kavanagh's decision.

John Terry put his ties to Chelsea to one side and admitted that he felt the penalty call against Saliba was harsh. The Blues icon said that he would have been 'fuming' if the decision went against him during his playing days, posting on X:

"Delighted we got the penalty but I don’t agree with the rules on this, very harsh on defenders. I would have been fuming if that was given against me back in the day. But happy now."

Expand Tweet

It was a contentious decision given that Saliba was directly in front of Mudryk when the winger headed the ball. There have been similar incidents throughout the season and many are asking what the handball laws are with each passing Premier League weekend.