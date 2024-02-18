Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos drop costly points | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid gave up ground in the La Liga title race following a 1-1 draw to bottom-half Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, February 18.

Following their win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, manager Carlo Ancelotti made four changes to the side. Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez, Joselu and Fran Garcia replaced Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy, They were still without talismanic midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is set for a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Regardless, Real Madrid made the perfect start to the game, opening the scoring in the third minute. A rapid counter-attack saw Fede Valverde's cross slotted home by Joselu to make it 1-0.

The hosts responded well after going down early and eventually earned a penalty after Eduardo Camavinga handled in the box. Raul de Tomas scored the spot-kick to level the scores after 27 minutes.

The second half saw Rayo continue to frustrate the visitors, who struggled to create chances. Their inability to break the hosts' organized defensive setup meant they could not find a way to score.

Real Madrid finished the game with 10 men after Carvajal, who came on after 75 minutes, received two quick yellows in stoppage time after losing his cool with Rayo's Kike Perez.

The result means that Los Blancos' (62) lead at the top is now down to six points over second-placed Girona (56), who have a game in hand.

Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Fede Valverde

It was an industrious outing from the Uruguayan midfielder who contributed on both sides of the field. His sharp cross opened the scoring on the day while he also covered a lot of ground throughout the game. He finished with two chances created, eight passes into the final third, two clearances and six recoveries.

#4. Flop - Dani Carvajal

Carvajal was brought on for Vazquez in the 75th minute, with the natural winger struggling to go forward. However, the veteran defender had a moment to forget in stoppage time, receiving two yellows in the space of three minutes.

#3. Hit - Joselu

It was a decent outing from the on-loan striker. While he has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations at the Bernabeu, he has chipped in well throughout the season. He now has 12 goals and four assists across all competitions and was composed throughout the game.

#2. Flop - Vinicius Jr

It was a poor performance from Real Madrid's attack, especially the Brazilian star. He grew increasingly frustrated as the game went on and was unable to make a real difference with his sharp dribbles. He finished the game with two shots (none on target), no chances created and completed just 50% of his passes (10/20).

#1. Hit - Rayo Vallecano's defense

Rayo Vallecano were the last team to not concede in a game against Real Madrid (0-0 in the reverse fixture in November). They were able to successfully emulate their performance from that day, presenting an organized setup to frustrate Los Blancos' attackers. Their xG of 1.25 compared to the visitors' 1.04 suggests that it was a well-earned draw for the hosts.