“Reached the level now where he can compete at the standards that we want” – Arteta admits Arsenal star is finally ready to make major impact

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that midfielder Fabio Vieira is finally ready to make a major impact for the Gunners. Things haven't quite worked out for the Portuguese following his €35 million move from FC Porto in the summer.

Vieira has started just one Premier League game for Arteta's side this season and has mostly been introduced from the bench. However, the Arsenal manager has revealed that the flamboyant playmaker has finally adapted physically to cope with his demands.

Arteta has also confirmed that he is more than happy with the Portugal under-21 international. He said, as quoted by The Evening Standard:

“He is in a much better place. I think physically he has reached the level now where he can compete at the standards that we want. His understanding of what we want to do is much, much better and now it is my role to give him the right minutes in the right position, in the right environment, to fulfill his potential. But I am really happy with him."

afcstuff @afcstuff Lovely intricate play between Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka & Fabio Vieira in Arsenal training yesterday. 🤌 #afc Lovely intricate play between Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka & Fabio Vieira in Arsenal training yesterday. 🤌 #afc https://t.co/nmN72kLurA

Arteta has admitted that Vieira would have ideally liked to play more minutes but has been patient in waiting for his opportunity. He added:

“We all obviously try to give him all the possibilities that he requires [to settle in a new country]. Then you have to leave the player as well, to feel and settle where he has his place in the squad."

“It is very clear, he is very close with a few players. They have been really supportive of him and he looks happy. I think he would like to play more minutes, but in general, he looks really happy and he has adapted well to the team.”

Vieira is expected to start for Arsenal against Oxford United on Monday (9 January) in the third round of the FA Cup. The midfielder has so far scored twice and provided two assists in 16 games across competitions for Arsenal.

Arsenal keeping tabs on 19-year-old Liverpool target

Arsenal are reportedly tracking Spanish starlet Alberto Moleiro, who has also attracted interest from Premier League giants Liverpool. The youngster broke into the Las Palmas senior team last season. He has become a key player for the Spanish side, playing 38 times across competitions.

The teenage sensation recently signed a new long-term deal, which sees him tied to the Spanish side until 2026. However, it is more or less certain that the wonderkid, likened to former teammate Pedri, will soon leave the Segunda Division.

Poll : 0 votes