Real Betis director reveals stance on signing Antony permanently from Manchester United

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has revealed that the club will do everything within its means to to sign Manchester United loanee Antony in the summer. The Brazil international has been at the Andalusian club since the January transfer window, having joined on loan following his struggles at Old Trafford.

Ad

Antony lost his place in the Manchester United setup after Ruben Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag as coach of the side in November. The Portuguese tactician preferred Amad Diallo out on the right, and green-lit a temporary exit for the former Ajax forward.

Real Betis are very pleased with the impact of the 25-year-old since his arrival in Seville, and are prepared to keep him beyond the extent of his loan spell. Director Fajardo told Movistar LaLiga TV that the club will do everything within its means to keep Antony beyond this season.

Ad

Trending

“It’s still early, but we’ll try in different ways to do everything possible to ensure Antony stays.”

Antony has appeared 13 times for Real Betis since joining from Manchester United in the winter, one less appearance than he managed for the Red Devils. He has scored four goals and provided four assists for the Spanish outfit this term, as opposed to one goal for his parent club.

Ad

The Brazil international has quickly become a fan favorite in Seville, with the side losing just twice when he has featured since his arrival. They are in fifth place, five points behind Athletic Club in the race for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United star set for return to action in Manchester derby

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set for a return to action for the Red Devils when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (April 6). The England international has been out injured since December in what is another injury-ravaged season.

Ad

Luke Shaw has been included in the squad to face Manchester City at Old Trafford, and is expected to start on the bench while Patrick Dorgu features from the start. The former Southampton man has made just three substitute appearances for the Red Devils, all under Ruben Amorim, this season.

Shaw last featured for the Red Devils on December 1 when they defeated Everton 4-0 at home. The experienced left-back only made his first appearance of the season in November, having spent the first months of the season on the sidelines, as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More