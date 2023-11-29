Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Barcelona counterpart Xavi to turn the Catalan club's fortunes around amid poor form

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Xavi to turn things around at Barcelona. The Catalan side have lost twice in their last six matches in all competitions and reports have emerged about the Spaniard getting sacked.

Speaking to the media ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash, Ancelotti said he was aware of the reports of Xavi getting sacked at Barcelona. He said the criticism that the 43-year-old Spaniard is receiving is normal. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Xavi, like me, knows football very well, and there is criticism. Sometimes it can happen, but Xavi has the experience to manage all this. He knows the atmosphere (around Barca) and I think he has everything he needs to manage the situation."

Barcelona are currently 4 points behind Real Madrid in the league table. They have lost just once in the league this season but have drawn 4 of their 14 matches.

Barcelona sporting director still backing Xavi as the manager

Deco has shown full confidence in Xavi as the Barcelona manager and said that the board has "200%" confidence in the Spaniard.

In an interview with SPORT and RAC1, he said:

“There are no doubts with Xavi, confidence in him is 200%. He is the best coach for this project that began a few years ago. He accepted the challenge of coming at an important moment and is the perfect coach to rebuild everything that We are trying to rebuild."

Deco added:

“We are now going through some difficulties, we have to manage many games and surely, he is the first one who wants to play better. Xavi knows the responsibility he has, he knows that when we are not well, it is difficult. Both for him and for everyone. He knows perfectly what he has to do.”

Reports in SPORT earlier this week said that the Catalan side's youth team manager Rafael Marquez is seen as a possible replacement for Xavi.