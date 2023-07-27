Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gives two-word response when asked about signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was recently asked about Kylian Mbappe's transfer situation, to which he gave a rather dismissive response.

The France international was approached by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who have reportedly offered €300 million to sign the superstar (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has reportedly stated that he does not wish to negotiate with the club from Saudi Arabia. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 2018 World Cup winner's preferred destination remains Real Madrid.

After a 3-2 win over AC Milan in Los Angeles, Carlo Ancelotti dodged a question regarding Mbappe, saying:

“I think I have answered all the questions."

Transfer expert Romano also stated that the 24-year-old's current employers are convinced that Mbappe wants to move to Madrid. Moreover, the belief is that both the La Liga outfit and the player have reached a deal.

It is no secret that Mbappe wishes not to extend his current contract at the Parc des Princes, which was set to expire in 2024. The player was also left out of PSG's pre-season squad for their tour of Japan. The omission of his name seems to be an indicator that the forward could be on his way out.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone recently reported that the Ligue 1 club were willing to loan out their star man. Should the player remain in Paris next season, he could walk away for free the following summer.

The French league champions will be looking to avoid that at all costs. A possible loan move would help the Parisian outfit recoup some of the €180 million they spent to bring the France international from Monaco in 2018 (via transfermarkt).

Kylian Mbappe prefers Real Madrid move over Premier League - Reports

French superstar prefers a move to La Liga side

According to a recent report by Football Transfers, Kylian Mbappe prefers a move to Real Madrid over Premier League clubs. The publication claims that both Arsenal and Liverpool have made attempts to sign the 24-year-old forward.

The Gunners have additionally included star winger Gabriel Martinelli as part of a deal to secure the services of the France international. However, the 2018 World Cup winner has reportedly turned down both offers as he prefers a move to Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter and shared that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) believes the player has already agreed a deal with Real Madrid. Where the French star ends up remains to be seen.