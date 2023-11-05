Real Madrid decide against signing Liverpool and Manchester United target in January: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided against signing Liverpool and Manchester United target Goncalo Inacio in January. Recent reports suggested that Los Blancos were looking to acquire the Sporting CP defender in January.

However, according to Football Espana (via Marca), Madrid are unlikely to move for the Portugal international during the winter transfer window.

Inacio has been mentioned as a target for both Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks. However, Real Madrid were also thought to be keen due to their lack of options at the back.

At the moment, Carlo Ancelotti has just David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as his options at the heart of the defense. Eder Militao is out with an ACL injury and could miss the rest of the season.

Despite the injury problems in defense, reports suggest that Los Blancos have no intention of signing Inacio in January. It has even been suggested that Real Madrid have no plan to make any addition in the squad unless they sell anyone.

Inacio was a player in demand in the summer as well and was linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United. He ended up staying at Sporting CP and signed a new deal with a €60 million release clause.

Inacio, 22, is a left-footed centre-back and is regarded as one of the finest defensive prospects in world football. He came through the youth ranks of Sporting CP and has made 136 appearances for the club till date.

Real Madrid want Liverpool target if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe next summer

Real Madrid will reportedly turn to Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala if they fail to land Kylian Mbappe next summer. According to German publication Sport Bild, Musiala is deeply admired by Los Blancos.

The report claims that Bayern Munich are desperate to keep Musiala and are looking to tie him down to a new deal. However, they would need to nearly triple the Germany international's wages to almost €8 million per year.

Musiala is believed to be unwilling to enter contract talks with Bayern Munich and is considering his options. The wonderkid has been heavily linked with Liverpool as well as Manchester City.

Musiala, 20, already has 35 goals and 26 assists to his name for Bayern in 137 appearances. He has also earned 25 caps for Germany till date scoring twice in the process.