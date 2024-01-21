Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester City loanee who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing right-back Yan Couto, who has been impressive on loan at surprise La Liga leaders Girona, from Manchester City. Marca reports that Real's interest in bringing in the young defender is concrete, and they are monitoring his situation.

Couto has been outstanding this season, being one of the key contributors to Girona's unprecedented success. In 19 La Liga games, he has scored once and assisted five times, having the joint second-most assists in the league. Along with other stars like Aleix Garcia, Savio and Artem Dovbyk, he has helped Girona remain top of La Liga after 20 matchdays.

A whole host of factors are favorable for Real Madrid to look into signing Couto. His contract is expiring at the end of next season, which means he could be available on a cut-price deal after his loan expires and he returns to City. He has shown that he can dominate La Liga at just 21 years of age.

However, one of the key factors could also be the fact that Couto recently claimed that his idol was Cristiano Ronaldo, and that his dream was to play for Los Blancos.

After a relatively poor campaign last season, Dani Carvajal is back to his best in 2023-24. However, Lucas Vazquez has just picked up a long-term hamstring injury and will miss a majority of the rest of the season. With both players being 32 years old, and with no other dependable right-backs in the squad, this might just be the right time for Real Madrid to consider the signing of Couto.

Real Madrid reach agreement for their first signing of January, bringing in young Puerto Rican winger

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old Puerto Rican winger Jeremy de Leon from Castellon. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season, and Real have snapped him up to join their youth team, the Castilla, for now.

Although Puerto Rico does not have a rich footballing history, the country can now proudly celebrate having produced a Real Madrid player. Two other La Liga clubs were interested in De Leon's services, but he only wanted to join Real.

De Leon impressed Real's scouts with the blistering pace and silky dribbling he showcased last season for Castellon. With the player publicly requesting a transfer this season, he has found gametime limited, but can now showcase his skills at Castilla to repay the faith that Real have shown in him.

He joins a burgeoning crop of incredible young talent coming through the Castilla, including young midfielders Nico Paz and Mario Martin, forwards Alvaro Rodriguez and Gonzalo Garcia and defenders Vinicius Tobias and Alvaro Carrillo. If the Castilla keeps churning out talent like this, the future will be very bright for Real Madrid.