Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester City veteran this summer: Reports

According to Real Madrid Confidencial (via TEAMtalk), Los Blancos are willing to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in the summer. The aforementioned report also highlighted that Madrid's interest in Bernardo is born out of their hierarchy's desire to add excellent players to their squad.

This is expected to help them in maintaining consistency and competing at a towering level every season. Bernardo has been versatile and remarkable since joining Manchester City from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window of 2017.

However, the Portuguese have struggled to deliver an important number in attack this season. While this could be down to City's overall inconsistency, Madrid are looking to secure his services on a contracted basis.

Bernardo's present contract at the Etihad is set to expire at the end of June 2026. This could compel City to sell him this summer if he fails to pen a new deal rather than losing him for free at the end of next season.

As an attacking midfielder with a reasonable level of experience, Bernardo could boost Los Blancos' attack if signed. Meanwhile, Real Madrid could also benefit from his versatility to feature in several positions on the pitch. In 40 appearances for Manchester City this season, Bernardo has scored three goals and provided four assists.

How has Real Madrid's attacking midfielder, Jude Bellingham, performed amid Bernardo Silva's interest?

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Amid rumors of Bernardo Silva joining Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has been superb as an attacking midfielder this season. He has also been able to produce scoring opportunities in attack and has performed decently as regards chance conversion.

In 40 appearances, the Englishman has bagged 13 goals and 11 assists for Los Blancos this season. His expertise remains key for Carlo Ancelotti for the remainder of the campaign.

Even if Bernardo decides to join Madrid, it might be difficult for him to unseat Bellingham as the designated attacking midfielder. However, the Portuguese could replace Luka Modric, given his ability to operate as a central midfielder. Bernardo could also be deployed to the right wing given his expertise in the area.

