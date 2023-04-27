Real Madrid have initiated contact with their former player and manager Zinedine Zidane, who could return to the Santiago Bernabeu if current boss Carlo Ancelotti leaves.

The Italian's future is up in the air with Los Blancos putting up a limp defence of their La Liga title this season and with Brazil's national team showing interest in Ancelotti.

His contract runs out in the summer. If it's not extended for any reason the La Liga giants will have to find a new coach once again. To ease their process, they have already got in touch with Zidane.

The Frenchman left Real Madrid in 2021 following a titleless campaign but hasn't taken up a managerial role anywhere. He was touted to succeed Didier Deschamps as France boss, but his former teammate extended his deal following a runner-up finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Juventus were also said to be in the running for Zidane, considering his ties with them. Zidane played for the Bianconeri between 1996 and 2001, but that move didn't transpire either.

Now, the former player seems to be on his way back to the Spanish capital in the event of Ancelotti's departure at the end of the season. It's a prospect he just might be open to, given his immense success at the club.

Zidane famously led Real Madrid to a UEFA Champions League 'three-peat', winning the competition from 2016 to 2018. He also won the La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles in between.

Overall, across two spells as the Los Blancos honcho, he won 11 titles. That makes him the club's most successful manager in the 21st century and second most successful overall, behind only Miguel Munoz (14 titles).

Carlo Ancelotti looking to win Copa del Rey in potential Real Madrid farewell

If Carlo Ancelotti were to leave, he'd be aiming to sign off by at least winning the Copa del Rey, as Real Madrid have reached the final. They play Osasuna for the title on May 6, just days before their mouthwatering UEFA Champions League semifinal showdown with Manchester City.

Winning back-to-back European titles would be special. However, given City's blistering form and Madrid's erratic run, the league cup seems like their only hope of silverware this season, as La Liga is out of their grasp. Barcelona are 11 points ahead of them with only seven games left.

