Real Madrid plan to unveil two new signings this week: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to announce the signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras this week. According to the Spanish outlet COPE (via the Madrid Zone), the confirmation might come soon.
Trent Alexander-Arnold made his last appearance for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 25. He was substituted in the second half for Conor Bradley. After nearly two decades at Merseyside, the Englishman decided to move forward with his football career and join another club on a free transfer.
Meanwhile, Alvaro Carreras, who currently plays for the Portuguese side Benfica, is heavily linked with Los Blancos. The 23-year-old had a breakthrough season at Benfica, making 50 appearances across all competitions. The former Manchester United defender played 32 games for As Águias in the Portuguese league, helping the team keep 14 clean sheets, while scoring three goals and providing one assist.
Alvaro Carreras was part of Real Madrid's youth side between 2017 and 2020. He then joined Manchester United, where he primarily played in the Youth League and was loaned to Preston, Granada, and Benfica.
In 2024, he joined Benfica on a permanent deal, and since then, both United and Madrid have shown interest in signing him back. According to The Athletic, Los Blancos are planning to sign the 23-year-old this week. They see Carreras as an upgrade over Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.
Xabi Alonso makes huge claim as new Real Madrid manager
New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has announced the start of a new era at the club. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss signed a three-year deal with the La Liga giants on Sunday. Alonso has replaced Carlo Ancelotti, who will take charge as the new head coach of the Brazil national team.
During his official unveiling as the new boss at Santiago Bernabeu, the former Spanish midfielder said (via BBC Sport):
"It's the start of an era. The Real Madrid fans are excited to begin the new era, to grow, and to make the history of the club even greater. It's a special day. It's a day I will have marked in my calendar for life. I'm very happy to be here, in what I feel like home."
Los Blancos' 2024/25 campaign didn't turn out to be the best. They lost to arch-rivals Barcelona four times, including the finals of the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.
They were also eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal. Additionally, Madrid ended their La Liga campaign in second place, behind La Blaugrana.