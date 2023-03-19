Real Madrid president to skip El Clasico because of Barcelona's Negreira case 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not be in attendance as Barcelona host Los Blancos in the second El Clasico of the La Liga season on Sunday.

Perez's decision was in response to Barca president Joan Laporta deciding to cancel the pre-match meal, which has been a long-standing tradition between the two clubs.

Barcelona were accused of making a series of payments to former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. The revelation sent shockwaves through La Liga, with Real Madrid deciding to hire a private prosecutor for the case - a decision which took the Blaugrana by surprise.

Los Blancos' decision led to Laporta canceling the customary pre-match rendezvous between the two presidents, which upset Florentino Perez.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo have reported that the Barcelona hierarchy were surprised with the developments. Laporta and Perez have been allies on issues such as the Super League and their stance against La Liga president Javier Tebas and Blaugrana believed things were cordial.

Barca did not expect the Real Madrid president to make such a move, but it goes to show that the relationship between the two clubs is currently unstable.

Florentino Perez decided not to travel to the Camp Nou on Sunday, stating that he believes the team and the officials will receive a highly hostile reception and it was not worth the risk. Perez believes his presence could add fuel to the fire.

Barcelona to host Real Madrid for season's fourth El Clasico

Two of Spanish football's juggernauts will lock horns as they clash in a La Liga game at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday, March 19. They have previously faced off thrice this season across three different competitions.

Real Madrid won their first meeting by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline in the league back in October last year. Barca then leveled things up for the campaign as they secured a 3-1 win to lift the Supercopa de Espana in January, before securing a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-finals a couple of weeks back. Real will be eager to level their head-to-head record in this crunch game.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey

Los Blancos are currently nine points behind Barca in La Liga with 13 games to play this season. A win would see them reduce the gap to six points, something that Carlo Ancelotti and his men would be eager to do.

Xavi Hernandez and his men, however, will look to protect the lead they have worked to build all season long.

