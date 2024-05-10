Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to earn more than €100 million from their current Champions League campaign. The revelation was made just days after they sealed their Champions League final berth, beating German giants Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals.

A report from The Swiss Ramble was released this week, detailing the revenue estimates for each of the clubs partaking in the Champions League this season. The new rules for prize money distribution also involve UEFA club coefficients, which in turn depend on a club's historic performance in European competitions.

They currently sit on 134 coefficient points, which places them third on the UEFA club rankings behind Manchester City (148 points) and Bayern Munich (144 points). This has enabled Real Madrid to rake in the largest figure of any club in this year's competition, at a staggering €133 million.

Of this sum, €66 million comes from their perfect group stage record (six wins in six games) and their progression to the final. Their UEFA coefficient secured them another €36 million, with the remaining money coming from participation fee (€16 million) and TV revenue (€14 million).

If they defeat German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, they would add around €3-4 million to their kitty. They will also qualify for the UEFA Super Cup, which would guarantee another €3-4 million next season.

"We have doubts" - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expresses concern over midfielder's availability for the UCL final

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed concern over the availability of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for their clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

The Spanish giants qualified for the final with a 4-3 aggregate win over German giants Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. However, the Frenchman was taken off in the 70th minute of their 2-1 victory in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8.

On May 9, Real that the Frenchman was diagnosed with a stress injury to his left foot, which could keep him sidelined for up to four weeks.

In his pre-match press conference before Real Madrid's La Liga matchup against Granada, Ancelotti was asked about Tchouameni's fitness and availability. The Italian said:

"We have doubts that he can make it to the final. Now we will do everything we can to make sure he recovers well."

Tchouameni, 24, has been a crucial cog of Real Madrid's midfield this season alongside Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos. Although he suffered a stress fracture that kept him out of action for 11 games from October to December last year, he has played 38 games across all competitions in 2023-24.

The Real Madrid staff and fans alike will be hoping that the Frenchman can return to full fitness before their all-important Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.