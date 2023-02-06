Real Madrid superstar had private chat with Vinicius Jr amid incessant provocation from opposition players: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has asked Vinicius Jr not to respond to incessant provocations from opposition players.

The Brazilian winger has divided Spanish football since his arrival. Many believe his playing style is provocative and haven't hesitated from attacking him physically on the pitch.

The other side supports the youngster. The player has been a crucial asset for Los Blancos in recent years. He scored the winner for Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League final last season.

Vincius' great run of form has continued this season as well. He has scored 13 goals and has provided six assists in 30 games this campaign.

However, he is often treated harshly by opposition players. Apart from that, fans of rival clubs have often mocked him off the pitch.

A hostile reception might be too hot for a 22-year-old player to handle. Benzema, who is looked up to in the Real Madrid dressing room, has now advised the player not to respond to the provocations.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, suffered a defeat to Real Mallorca in their latest la Liga clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side currently have 45 points on the board from 20 games and trail league leaders Barcelona by five points. Their deficit could extend to eight points at the end of the day as the Blaugrana take on Sevilla.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Jr. after defeat against Real Mallorca

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti once again defended Vinicius Jr. after his team's defeat to Real Mallorca. The Brazilia winger was once again treated with malice by opposition players.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal):

“Everything that is happening is not Vinicius’s fault, he just wants to play football. You have to change your focus and look at what happened against him in today’s game.”

REAL MADRID❤️ @AdriRM33 El odio que hay contra Vinícius Jr no es normal.



¡QUÉ BOCHORNO! 🤮

El odio que hay contra Vinícius Jr no es normal.¡QUÉ BOCHORNO! 🤮https://t.co/fjJJDrLJIJ

The Italian manager was also left disappointed after the defeat to Mallorca as he said:

“Tough. It was the match we were expecting. A very tough match, difficult… We didn’t have the luck to handle it, because they scored against us very early and then it was very difficult.

"A lot of fouls, and the match stopped many times. We deserved to draw, we missed the penalty, we had chances in very tight spaces…”

GOAL @goal Barcelona could go EIGHT points clear after Real Madrid lose to Mallorca 🤯 Barcelona could go EIGHT points clear after Real Madrid lose to Mallorca 🤯 https://t.co/BbG4QWxpir

Poll : 0 votes