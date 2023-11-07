Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alphonso Davies wants Los Blancos move; club rule out January signings, and more - November 7, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their UEFA Champions League game against Braga on Wednesday (November 8) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's side are at the brink of reaching the knockouts, winning their first three games.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he wants to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have ruled out any additions in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 7, 2023:

Alphonso Davies wants Real Madrid move

Alphonso Davies (right) wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies has told Bayern Munich that he wants to join Real Madrid next summer, according to AS.

The Canadian youngster is a target for the La Liga giants, who want him to take charge of the left-back slot at the Bernabeu. The 22-year-old is among the finest in his position in the world.

Davies has been outstanding for the Bavarians over the years. The Canadian has eight goals and 28 assists in 169 outings across competitions. He is a modern full-back, solid at the back and proficient in the final third and could be a perfect fit for the La Liga giants.

Bayern would ideally like the player to continue his stay at the Allianz Arena. However, the 22-year-old's contract expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension.

The Bundesliga champions would be forced to cash in on him at the end of the season if the situation doesn't improve. Bayern learnt a lesson when David Alaba joined Real Madrid as a free agent in 2021 and will be determined to avoid a repeat of that.

Los Blancos rule out January signings

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have decided not to sign any player in January to keep space in their squad for Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca.

The French forward is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who have failed twice in their previous attempts to sign him. However, Los Blancos are gearing up to finally get their man on a Bosman move next summer.

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and he has already informed the club that he won't sign an extension. The Parisians are moving mountains to convince a change of heart, but the 24-year-old remains adamant. The La Liga giants are attentive to the situation and working to welcome him next summer.

Real Madrid spent €103 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer but opted not to replace the outgoing Karim Benzema. Mbappe has been earmarked as the ideal candidate for the role, and Los Blancos will refrain from attacking reinforcements in the winter to aid in Mbappe's smooth transition in the squad.

Real Madrid finalising contract renewal of midfield duo

Federico Valverde (left) has been impressive this season.

Real Madrid are preparing to tie Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga down to new deals, according to journalist Melchor Ruiz.

Both players are among the finest midfielders in the world right now and central to the club's future plans. The duo have helped the La Liga giants ease out the ageing duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this season.

Los Blancos are aware that Valverde and Camavinga are attracting attention from suitors across Europe. However, the club are in the process of curbing any speculation regarding their future in the coming days.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have signed new deals at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the midfield duo are now next in line.