Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos close to signing Jude Bellingham; Achraf Hakimi wants Santiago Bernabeu return, and more - May 13, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (May 13) in La Liga. Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side a confidence booster ahead of the all important UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are close to signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, full-back Achraf Hakimi wants to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 13, 2023:

Real Madrid close to signing Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is close to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are close to reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund regarding the transfer of Jude Bellingham, according to 90 Min.

The La Liga giants have been hot on the heels of the 19-year-old for a while and have reportedly convinced the player to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. There’s expected to be a rush for the player’s services ahead of the summer, thanks to his outstanding performances with the Bundesliga side.

However, Los Blancos have stolen a march on the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to become the favourites for Bellingham’s services. The Spanish giants have also initiated talks with Dortmund to facilitate a deal, and their efforts are close to bearing fruit.

The two parties are close to reaching a breakthrough in talks, with only a minor difference remaining in the final transfer fee.

Achraf Hakimi wants Santiago Bernabeu return

Achraf Hakimi wants to leave the Parc des Princes.

Achraf Hakimi wants to leave PSG and return to Real Madrid, according to L’Equipe via AS.

The 24-year-old has done a decent job at the Parc des Princes since arriving in 2021 but hasn’t been in his element this season. His performances have been criticised, while the player has also been pegged with off-field controversies.

Hakimi reportedly wants to call time on his stay with the Parisians this summer and return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Ligue 1 champions have no plans to let him leave but could be tempted by a premium offer.

Madrid are already on the lookout for a new right-back to eventually replace Dani Carvajal in the starting XI. Hakimi could be ideal for the role.

Graeme Souness backs Manchester City to get the better of Los Blancos

Graeme Souness believes Manchester City will win the Champions League this season.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has backed Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg in midweek at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos now have to win at the Etihad next week if they want to reach the final again.

However, in his column for The Daily Mail, Souness put his money on the Cityzens defeating the La Liga giants and going all the way.

“With Real Madrid, we saw a willingness to put on a different business head to the one they wear week-in, week-out in Spain, where they dominate possession. Madrid accepted they would be out of possession and every one of them put in a shift, even the most attack-minded players like Vinicius and Karim Benzema. They gradually came into the game in the second half when City got their goal,” wrote Souness.

He continued:

“Madrid have great talents of their own: the vastly experienced players like Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, of course, and the attack-minded Dani Carvajal. Antonio Rudiger wanted to bully Erling Haaland in the Bernabeu, make it physical and prevent him scoring. But I’m not sure you can shut Haaland out over 180 minutes. Keep Haaland quiet, and another problem will pop up: Bernardo Silva or Kevin De Bruyne.”

Carlo Ancelotti ability to nullify Pep Guardiola’s tactics could decide Real Madrid’s fate in the Champions League this season.

Poll : 0 votes