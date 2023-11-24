Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Galactico signing; Robin Le Normand to cost €40 million, and more - November 24, 2023

Real Madrid face Cadiz in the league on Saturday (November 25) when club football resumes after the international break. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are firmly in the title race, two points behind surprise leaders Girona (34) after 13 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a Galactico signing next summer. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand is expected to cost €40 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 24, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Galactico signing

Kylian Mbappe could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.

Real Madrid are planning to secure a high-profile signing next summer, according to AS.

The La Liga champions paid €103 million for Jude Bellingham this year, with the Englishman arriving from Borussia Dortmund. However, the club have €128 million available to spend on a new player and can also avail credit facilities of up to €265 million.

Los Blancos will not have any worries regarding wages either, given that the expense will be spread over five to six years depending on the contract. As such, a move for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland could be on the cards next summer. The French forward is already in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and could be available for free.

Even if he signs an extension with the Ligue 1 champions, there’s a good chance that Real Madrid could still afford him. Meanwhile, Haaland continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Goal talking of a possible release clause. The player is in contract with City till 2027, so prising him away from the Etihad won’t be easy.

However, it looks like Los Blancos have the financial muscle available to get their hands on the Norwegian. The 23-year-old could be the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Robin Le Normand to cost €40 million

Robin Le Normand has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Robin Le Normand is likely to cost €40 million, according to Fichajes. The Spanish defender has gone from strength to strength recently with Real Sociedad and is among their most key players. This season, Le Normand has made 16 appearances across competitions, starting 14 and helping register six clean sheets.

His efforts have turned heads at Real Madrid, who are on the lookout for defensive reinforcement. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are no longer young, while Nacho Fernandez is in the final phase of his career.

The La Liga giants need a new face to maintain the standards at the back and have their eyes on Le Normand. The 27-year-old’s contract with Sociedad runs till 2026, and the aforementioned report adds that Manchester United are also in the race for his services.

Los Blancos interested in Marcos Leonardo

Real Madrid are interested in Marcos Leonardo, according to Globo. The Brazilian forward has earned rave reviews with his performances for Santos recently.

He has 21 goals in 45 games across competitions for the South American club this season. The player is apparently ready to join a top club in Europe, and Los Blancos are monitoring the situation closely.

The La Liga giants are in need for a new No. 9 to replace Karim Benzema, who left this summer to move to Saudi Arabia. Leonardo has emerged as an option, but Real Madrid are not his only suitors in the continent. Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United are also in the race to sign the 20-year-old.