Real Madrid wanted to terminate striker’s contract to part ways with him in January: Reports

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid wanted to terminate Mariano Diaz's contract in January. Mariano has been a outcast in the Los Blancos team in recent times.

The Dominican rejoined the club back in 2018 after having an impressive spell with Olympique Lyon. Mariano scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 48 games for the French club.

However, since returning to the Spanish capital, Mariano has failed to recapitulate that impact. He has made five appearances for the club this season, none of them as a starter. Mariano is yet to make a goal contribution this campaign.

The player had significant interest from Serie A as Salernitana was one of the clubs interested in the player. Los Blancos were willing to terminate the player's contract to force a move away from the club.

Mariano, however, has no intention of leaving despite the club wanting to sell him. He currently earns €5 million per season and is contracted until the end of the current season.

Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid are yet to start their preparation for the Club World Cup

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

While Real Madrid are set to take on Al-Ahly in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on February 9, Carlo Ancelotti claimed that his players are yet to start their preparations for the tournament.

Speaking to the media ahead of the La Liga away clash against Real Mallorca, the Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“We haven't even started to focus on the preparation for the Club World Cup yet. We know the teams we will face in the quarter-finals and we'll focus on them after the game against Mallorca.”

He was further quizzed about whether his players will get adequate rest ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final. Ancelotti replied:

“I don't think it's right to play with under 72 hours rest, but we have to do it. Playing on Sunday at two o'clock in the afternoon doesn't feel right.”

