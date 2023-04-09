Real Madrid willing to offer 23-year-old midfielder as part of exchange deal to sign PSG target: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are looking to offer Brahim Diaz as part of an exchange deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Rafael Leao, who currently plays for AC Milan, the same club as Diaz.

Diaz, however, is with the Rossoneri on a loan deal from Los Blancos and will return to the Spanish capital in the summer. He could soon be on his way out and could be used as part of an exchange deal for Leao.

Leao is one of the most highly touted players in the European market at the moment. The Portuguese has scored 11 goals and has provided 10 assists in 37 games across competitions this term and PSG are known admirers of the player.

The race for the winger might get complicated if Real Madrid enter the market as well. Leao is contracted to Milan until 2024 and has an estimated market value of €80 million.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was once in charge of PSG

Carlo Ancelotti is a veteran figure in the European market and has managed several European giants, including the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and more.

The Italian was in charge of the Parisian club for 77 games between 2011 and 2013. He revealed last year the surprising reason behind his decision to leave the Ligue 1 giants. Ancelotti told Movistar:

“For a Champions League match in which we were already through to the knockouts, we had lost a league game [to Nice 2-1] before winning [against Evian 4-0], and they told me that if I didn’t beat Porto, they would sack me.

“I told them, 'how can you say that to me, it breaks our trust'. I decided to leave in February, even if they wanted to renew me.”

Ancelotti won one Ligue 1 trophy with the French club. After his separation from the Parisians, he became Los Blancos' manager to succeed Jose Mourinho. He guided the Madrid giants to their historic tenth UEFA Champions League title in the 2013-14 season.

