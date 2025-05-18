Real Madrid working on getting midfielder as third signing of the summer - Reports 

Real Madrid are considering bringing midfielder Nico Paz back to the club. According to Madrid Zone (via Diario AS), Los Blancos can sign him for €8 million as per the buy-back clause in his contract. This is being considered a great deal, considering Paz's potential.

Paz joined Serie A side Como last summer. Under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas, he has appeared 33 times, clocking 2,524 minutes in the Italian top-flight, contributing six goals and nine assists. His versatility is expected to benefit Los Blancos, since he can operate across multiple positions.

In the 2024-25 season, he has operated as an attacking midfielder in 25 games. Four fixtures saw him function as a centre forward too. He has also featured on both flanks and as a central midfielder in the rest of the matches.

The Spanish-Argentine midfielder, who was a part of Real Madrid's youth setup from 2016 to 2024, is also an Argentina national team player. He debuted for La Albiceleste last October, against Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers, a fixture which saw him secure an assist.

If Real Madrid manage to sign Paz from Como, he would be their third summer signing. The club has already added English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Spanish centre-back Dean Huijsen to their arsenal.

Real Madrid going through dismal 2024-25 season

Real Madrid's 2024-25 season has been a total contrast to their successful 2023-24 season where they won five trophies - the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. This time out, they have failed to secure a single trophy, despite coming close on multiple occasions.

Carlo Ancelotti's side made it to the finals of the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey. However, on both occasions, they suffered defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona. In the UEFA Champions League, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Premier League side Arsenal, and in La Liga, they will finish the season in second place.

The team have also witnessed numerous injury concerns throughout the season. A reference can be drawn to their previous La Liga fixture against Mallorca, where they missed nine first-team members to injuries and one player (Aurelien Tchouameni) due to suspension.

Los Blancos have two matches left this season, an away fixture against Sevilla and a home game against Real Sociedad. The only hope for a trophy remains in the form of the FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to start in June.

