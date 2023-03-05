Real Madrid worried about star player's future at the club after he received million-dollar offer from a Saudi Pro League club – Reports

According to Relevo, Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has been offered a million dollars to move to a club in the Saudi Pro League (via Fichajes.net). The Spanish outlet claims Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is concerned about his star striker's future at the club as a result.

Benzema has struggled with injuries this season. The French striker, for the most part, has been sidelined due to muscle fatigue. He also missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a thigh injury he suffered last November, depriving him of the chance to feature in the final against Argentina.

Despite his injury woes, the French international has managed to get on the scoresheet quite often this term. Benzema has racked up 11 goals and three assists in 14 LaLiga appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Benzema's contract at Real Madrid is set to expire this summer, with manager Carlo Ancelotti adamant on retaining the veteran striker. Prior to Los Blancos' 4-0 victory over Elche on February 16, the Italian boss said (via 90min):

“That Madrid needs a nine is an opinion. We have Karim, who is not a child, but he will be with us next year. This is not the time to think about next year. Now we are in La Liga; the Champions League is back.”

When asked about the Frenchman's contract situation, Ancelotti added:

“I don't know if he has renewed or not, but the legends of this club have to stay at Real Madrid."

While the Saudi Arabian outfit's name is yet to be revealed, a million-dollar offer could entice Benzema to follow in his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps. It remains to be seen whether the French international will stay at the Bernabeu this summer.

"You can't score in every game" – Carlo Ancelotti defends Real Madrid star after El Clasico loss

Madrid suffered a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in their Copa del Rey clash on Friday (March 3) after an own goal by Eder Militao.

Benzema had an underwhelming performance in the encounter, failing to get his name on the scoresheet.

After the match, Ancelotti defended his striker when asked about his form, insisting Benzema cannot be expected to score in every single game. The Italian boss said at a press conference (via ESPN):

"You can't score in every game. Karim doesn't worry me. He looks good. He's better than in the first half of the season, for sure. We're fine in attack, we're the team that has scored most goals in LaLiga."

The French striker did manage to find the back of the net in the first half, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside.

