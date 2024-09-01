  • home icon
  • "Really not fair", "Huge mistake" - Fans unhappy as Manchester United star benched for PL clash against Liverpool

By Rwittika Chakraborty
Modified Sep 01, 2024 15:40 GMT
Fans unhappy as Manchester United star benched for PL clash against Liverpool. (Picture Credits: Getty, Twitter - @guideheart)
Some fans online are unimpressed as Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has been benched for their Premier League clash against Liverpool. The Northwest derby is currently ongoing at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

Manchester United currently have three points on the league table after two games, while Liverpool have six points. In the last six Northwest derbies, both clubs have bagged two wins each, while the other two matches ended in draws.

Fans flooded social media with posts sharing their opinions on Amad Diallo not starting for United's clash against the Reds. While some fans were disappointed about the Ivorian winger being benched, some opined the decision to be a mistake. Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Really not fair on amad, who has been one of the best players and also the potm."

Another added:

"Dropping amad is a huge mistake."
"I’m Sorry but where’s amad? So so disappointing," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"How does Amad get player of the month then get dropped"

Another tweeted:

"Benching Amad is crazy."
"Where's amad I think ten hag is biased," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Benched our best winger"

While another wrote:

"We have to bench our best player, Amad, and keep Rashford. Wow!"

Overall in the history of rivalry, Manchester United have bagged 91 wins, while Liverpool recorded 81 victories with 69 matches ending in draws.

Alan Shearer's prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has given his prediction for the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool. In his column for Metro, the Englishman mentioned that he hasn't observed much of a change in the Red Devils from the 2023-24 campaign. He wrote:

"I haven’t seen a lot that’s changed from last year at Manchester United, and I know they’ve still got injuries, they’re also bringing in a new midfielder in Manuel Ugarte but not much has changed in terms of their performances against Fulham (1-0 win) and especially, against Brighton (2-1 loss)."

Addressing, the Reds' wins in the first two league games of the season, Alan Shearer wrote:

"Liverpool's opener against Ipswich was a tough one - they were under immense pressure in the first half but the way they came out in the second half and battered them in the end was impressive. The result against Brentford showed how strong and powerful they are too."

Predicting a 1-1 draw in the Northwest derby, Alan Shearer added:

"There'll be goals in the game and I think it could be a score-draw at Old Trafford on Sunday as I've mentioned Man United can save their best for the biggest games, and this is one of those."

Manchester United face Southampton in their next Premier League clash while Liverpool play against Nottingham Forest on September 14.

Edited by Aditya Singh
