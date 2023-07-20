“Really like these kind of players” - Diogo Jota lauds Liverpool new signing after impressive debut

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has heaped praise on new signing Alexis Mac Allister. The Portuguese is happy to play with the midfielder as he can spot runs and see passes easily.

Liverpool signed Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer for a reported £35 million fee. The Argentine has been signed as a replacement for James Milner, who went the other way on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

Speaking to LFCTV, Jota claimed that he was delighted to be playing with Mac Allister. He is looking forward to playing with the midfielder on a regular basis and said:

"I really like these kinds of players. They just see these passes. I just need to make the run and he will make it. I think I will link up very well with him."

The Reds next face Furth on July 24 before taking on Leicester City on July 30 in pre-season friendlies.

Jurgen Klopp delighted with new Liverpool signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also expressed his delight at Alexis Mac Allister's signing.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp described the move as 'super news' and heaped praise on the Argentine. He said:

"We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is. I do not think the football world needs me to say too much about Alexis' qualities because they are already pretty well known but it is clear that he is someone who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and is an all-rounder, I would say. He is calm and composed and someone with proper game intelligence."

Mac Allister came on as a substitute in the Reds' 4-2 win over Karlsruher in a friendly on Wednesday, July 19. He has been handed the #10 jersey at Anfield and is expected to make his first start in the next pre-season friendly.