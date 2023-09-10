"Really, really top guy on and off the pitch" - Arsenal new signing heaps praises on manager Mikel Arteta

Declan Rice recently opened up about his experience so far at Arsenal and his interactions with manager Mikel Arteta.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a club-record £105 million in the summer. He has started all four games, scoring in a 3-1 win over Manchester United.

The young footballer's insights about Arteta shed light on the positive influence the Spaniard has had on the team, both as a tactician and as a person. Rice praised his character, both on and off the pitch, emphasizing that the Spanish tactician is a "top" man.

Despite the occasional scrutiny Arteta faces for his touchline behavior, the former West Ham United midfielder has highlighted the strong rapport between the manager and his players. In a recent interview on the Tubes and Ange Golf Life channel, Rice said (via TBR Football):

“He’s top. A really really top guy on and off the pitch. I think on the pitch you can see tactically what he tries to do and how good he is and then off the pitch, he’s a really top guy as well."

Declan Rice didn't stop at Arteta's professional qualities as he also praised the manager's personality. The new Arsenal midfield signing revealed in the interview that Arteta helped him settle and lightened the mood by playfully placing an embarrassing sticker on his shirt.

As Arsenal continue their journey under Mikel Arteta, his impact as a tactician and as a person will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the club's future. Last season, he guided them to a second-place finish in the Premier League. This time around, they sit in fifth place, just two points away from Manchester City in first, after four games.

Arsenal terminate Nicolas Pepe's contract, winger moves to Trabzonspor

The Gunners officially announced the termination of Nicolas Pepe's contract over the weekend. The 28-year-old winger, once touted as a promising talent, is set to embark on a new chapter in his career with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The announcement, made via an official statement, signaled the end of Pepe's journey in the Emirates. This decision comes after a period of uncertainty surrounding his role at the club.

Pepe returned from a loan spell at Nice in Ligue 1 earlier this summer. However, it became apparent that he no longer featured in the plans of Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners' statement read:

"We can confirm that Nicolas Pepe is leaving the club. We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect."

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille for a then-club-record fee of £72 million. He scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 112 games for them.

The Ivorian winger carries with him a wealth of talent and potential, and he will be hoping to make a significant impact in Turkish football.