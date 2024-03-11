"Red men, you were amazing" - Kuldeep Yadav says Liverpool vs Man City was a 'peak game of football'

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav praised Liverpool for their display against Manchester City on Sunday, March 10 and also lauded the overall intensity of the encounter.

Yadav took to social media to express his thoughts on the clash, posting a story on Instagram with the caption:

"Peak game of football. Red men you were amazing to watch. Love this game. #LIVMCI"

Kuldeep Yadav hails Liverpool vs Manchester City as 'peak game of football'

The Merseysiders locked horns with the reigning English champions in an entertaining top-of-the-table Premier League clash at Anfield over the weekend.

The first half saw chances on both ends, including a goal from Luis Diaz ruled out as Darwin Nunez was found offside before setting up the strike. John Stones put City 1-0 up in the 23rd minute, finding the back of the net from Kevin De Bruyne's corner.

A poorly weighted back-pass from Nathan Ake five minutes into the second half saw Ederson sprinting out of the six-yard box and fouling Darwin Nunez in the penalty area in an attempt to get the ball first. Alexis Mac Allister stepped up to the spot and fired home for Liverpool.

The Reds amped up their attack after scoring the equalizer, with the likes of Diaz and Nunez creating multiple chances. City were close to regaining their lead as well, with Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku hitting the woodwork.

Liverpool were nearly awarded another spot-kick when VAR intervened to review what appeared to be a high boot from Doku, who came into contact with Mac Allister in the box. However, the penalty wasn't given and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jurgen Klopp speaks on title race after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City

During the post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on the Premier League title race and how three teams being involved changes the dynamic.

Liverpool's draw with Manchester City has allowed Arsenal to move to the top of the league. The Gunners are level on points with the Reds, who are second, but are ahead on goal difference. City, meanwhile, are third in the standings, one point behind their title-race rivals.

When asked about a three-horse race, Klopp admitted it's something he's never seen before. The German said (per the club's official website):

"I don’t think I have ever been involved in a title race with three teams. Germany was usually Bayern, but in one year we became champions it was Leverkusen. And here, there was only one team who became champions usually and we stepped in between one time."

"I don’t think there was a third time around. I don’t know. I literally don’t know if it changes something. We have 10 games to play, so obviously nothing is decided. There are plenty of games."