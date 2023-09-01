"Rejected half of Europe for us", "Waiting since June" - Manchester United fans react as club announce loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have finally confirmed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

The Athletic reports that the midfielder has joined for a loan fee of €10 million with a buy clause included. If the Red Devils wish to take that up, they will have to pay a further €20 million plus €5m in add-ons.

Manchester United have announced the 27-year-old's arrival on their website. The Morroco international has spoken of his delight in joining the club of his dreams:

“It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment, but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams."

Amrabat has been a Red Devils target throughout the summer transfer window. The Moroccan played under Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, so the United boss was keen for a reunion.

However, Financial Fair Play issues meant Manchester United headed into transfer deadline day still chasing his signature. Fiorentina had stood firm on their wishes to sell rather than loan the player out.

The Serie A side then softened their stance, and a compromise was found for Amrabat to join the Premier League giants on loan. He's a signing that many United fans have been crying out for amid a difficult start to the season.

Ten Hag's midfield has looked shaky and vulnerable in their opening three games. Amrabat boasts versatility, as he's predominantly a box-to-box midfielder. However, he can also play as a holding midfielder and is a machine in the middle of the park.

The Moroccan starred for Fiorentina last season as they finished runner-up in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the Coppa Italia. He made 49 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

Amrabat had received plenty of interest from Liverpool, Fulham and clubs from La Liga and Saudi Arabia but only wanted United. One fan alluded to that when reacting to his arrival at Old Trafford:

"Rejected half of Europe for us, already a legend."

The new United midfielder has been waiting for most of the summer to make the move to Old Trafford. Another fan tweeted:

"Waiting since June! Lets go!"

Here's how Twitter reacted as the Red Devils sealed the signing of the Morocco international:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sofyan Amrabat hails Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's influence on him

Erik ten Hag (not in pic) will be coaching the Morrocan (above) once again.

Amrabat has spoken highly of his time previously playing under Ten Hag at Eredivisie side Utrecht. He explained to Manchester United's website that he knows what the Dutch tactician demands from his players:

“I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career."

Amrabat's development came under Ten Hag during the early stages of his career. He made 50 appearances, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists.

Manchester United fans will hope that the pair's previous connection can help push the Red Devils up the standings. Ten Hag tends to like working with familiar faces, as he has signed the likes of his former Ajax trio Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony.