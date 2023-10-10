“Respect Messi never said anything”, “Sick and tired of it” – Fans react to Barcelona star calling fans ‘annoying’ for stopping him for autograph

Fans have reacted to on-loan Barcelona full-back Joao Cancelo calling out 'annoying' fans for stopping him for his autograph every day.

Cancelo, 29, joined Barca on loan this summer from Manchester City and has hit the ground running. He has played a key role in their unbeaten start to the season, contributing two goals and an assist in eight games across competitions, starting seven times.

No wonder, the Portuguese has become a first-team regular in Xavi Hernandez's side. Cancelo has seemingly endeared himself to fans, who wait patiently outside the club's Ciudad Deportiva training centre to take a photo with the player.

However, the Portuguese is not quite enthused with the prospect of stopping for fans every day outside the Ciudad. He was quoted by Barca Universal as telling some fans:

"You're so annoying, my God. You are here every day. Do I have to stop my car every day?"

Cancelo eventually took photographs with all the fans who were waiting for him. Nevertheless, other fans have had a go at the Portuguese for his conduct, with one tweeting:

"Gotta respect Messi guy never said anything and always takes pics with the fans even if they are this annoying"

Another chimed in:

"Brother got sick and tired of it already"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Both of Cancelo's goals came in La Liga at home, in a 5-0 win over Real Betis and a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo. His lone assist came in Barca's four-goal stalemate with Vigo.

"I think we deserved more but paid for our mistakes" - Barcelona manager bemoans dropped points at Granada

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona remain unbeaten across 11 games across competitions this season, winning eight. However, that streak almost came to an end in the 2-2 La Liga draw at Granada at the weekend.

The visitors conceded inside the opening minute and then another on the cusp of half-time as Granada ran riot at the Montilivi. Barca, though, reduced arrears on the stroke of half-time through Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest-ever La Liga scorer.

Sergi Roberto restored parity 12 minutes from time as Granada were denied a memorable win over the La Liga holders. Nevertheless, Xavi bemoaned the defensive mistakes that cost his team the win after dominating proceedings and bossing possession, telling DAZN:

"I think we deserved more but paid for our mistakes. It's clear we can't go out on the pitch like that. We were patient, we dominated. Perhaps it's our match with the most possession and we had many chances.

"Pity is that we had to come back from 2-0 down after two counter-attacks. My feeling as a whole is good, but we dropped two points."

Barcelona are third in the standings after nine games, trailing leaders Real Madrid (24) by three points. Xavi's side return to action after the international break in a La Liga home outing against Athletic Bilbao on October 21.