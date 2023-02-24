"Results have not been good" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Tottenham vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson forecasts a return to winning ways for Chelsea as they face Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26).

The Blues have had a tough run of form under manager Graham Potter, winning just two of their last 14 games across competitions.

Writing for Paddy Power News, Lawrenson said:

"There’s rumours doing the rounds that if Chelsea lose this then they’ll get rid of Graham Potter. I don’t get that. No, the results have not been good, and maybe they’ve signed too many players, but they still don’t have a striker. You can have all the most creative midfielders in the world but if there’s no one there to put it in then what’s the point?"

He added:

"Todd Boehly says they’re going to stick with him and I actually believe him. Funnily enough Tottenham have been doing better without Antonio Conte in the dugout but they still don’t convince me and something’s telling me to go for a Chelsea win. I hope they stick with Potter. Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea."

The Blues have endured a tough season, sitting 10th in the Premier League table. A key factor behind their poor performances has been their lack of goals, as they have scored just 23 goals in 23 league games.

Potter will be looking for a spark as his team faces a Tottenham defense that has been one of the leakiest in the league, conceding 35 goals.

Spurs, on the other hand, will be looking to brush off their inconsistency and continue to solidify their bid for a top-four place. They are currently in fourth place, just one point above Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.

Graham Potter provides injury updates for three Chelsea players ahead of Tottenham clash

Graham Potter has given an update on the recovery of three players.

Chelsea are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Ahead of the match, manager Potter has given an insight into the possible return of three players - Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Azpilicueta was taken off the field against Southampton after being struck in the face by Sekou Mara's attempt at an overhead kick.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Following a concussion injury sustained during Saturday’s game against Southampton, César Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well at Cobham. Following a concussion injury sustained during Saturday’s game against Southampton, César Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well at Cobham.

Potter said:

"He’s okay, as okay as you can be when you’ve had that type of concussion. He’s around the place, around the boys, it’s great to see him. Obviously he won’t be available to play at the weekend, we need to go through the right protocols, but the good news is he’s doing well."

Kante and Pulisic, who are recovering from long-term injuries, have begun training and their return to action could come in the near future. Potter had this to say:

"The players who missed Southampton will be back. We’ve had a good week’s training, everybody’s available pretty much, apart from N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic."

The reverse fixture between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw earlier this season.

