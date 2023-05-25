"Ridiculous at football", "Man of the match" - Fans hail Manchester United star's 'world class' performance in 4-1 win over Chelsea

Manchester United fans handed Casemiro his deserved flowers after a spectacular performance during the 4-1 Premier League win against Chelsea on Thursday (May 25). The Brazilian midfielder opened the scoring at Old Trafford in the sixth minute.

Since signing for the Red Devils at the start of the season, Casmeiro has been a crucial player for the team. The former Real Madrid player once again showcased his immense class against the Blues.

Apart from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes (penalty) and Marcus Rashford were the other scorers for the Red Devils, while Joao Felix pull edone back for the visitors.

The Red Devils secured a place in the top four with the win. They now have 72 points from 37 games. The Blues, meanwhile, succumbed to yet another defeat. They have now lost 17 Premier League games this season and have 43 points from 37 games, sitting 12th in the standings.

Casemiro was rock-solid during the game. Apart from scoring a goal, he also played a majestic lob pass that initiated Martial's goal. The Brazilian completed 35 passes, including one key pass, and won six ground duels.

Since his summer arrival, the 31-year-old has now scored seven goals and provided six assists in 49 games across competitions for the Red Devils. Fans hailed the player, with one of them tweeting:

"Casemiro is ridiculous at football."

Another claimed:

"Casemiro, man of the match."

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Leon Leonti @LeondiosLeonti When does Casemiro get his Ballon d’OR? When does Casemiro get his Ballon d’OR?

Casemiro could help Manchester United in UEFA Champions League next season

Casemiro, alongside, Raphael Varane, is among Manchester United's most decorated players. The two former Real Madrid players are serial winners and have won several UEFA Champions League trophies.

Casemiro is a record five-time winner of the competition. His wealth of experience could be massive for Manchester United, as they will be back in the competition next season after a year's absence.

Even manager Erik ten Hag is an inexperienced manager in the competition. While his Ajax team took Europe by storm, the Dutchman doesn't yet know what it takes to win the competition. The likes of Casemiro and Varane, though, have a lot of experience in that regard.

