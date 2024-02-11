Rio Ferdinand trolls Aston Villa star on social media as Manchester United defeat the Villans 2-1 in PL fixture

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has fired shots at Douglas Luiz for the Aston Villa midfielder's celebration during the Premier League clash at Villa Park on Sunday, February 11.

Douglas Luiz scored past Andre Onana in the 67th minute to level proceedings. The Villa midfielder then mocked Onana in his celebration, dancing in front of the Cameroonian shot-stopper. United ended up winning the game 2-1, thanks to a late winner from Scott McTominay.

After the game, Ferdinand trolled Luiz for his celebration, writing on social media:

"U ok @dgoficial."

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 17th minute. After Harry Maguire nod down a corner, the Dane no mistake in converting from close range, scoring in fifth league goal this season. Hojlund has now scored in five consecutive league matches.

Villa, however, came up with sustained pressure in the second half and equalised through Douglas Luiz. Scott McTominay eventually gave the Red Devils the lead in the 86th minute, from a Diogo Dalot cross.

After neat work by Kobbie Mainoo, Dalot whipped in a delicious cross, which McTominay thumped past Emi Martinez to secure all three points. He is now United's top scorer in the league with seven Premier League goals this season.

Aston Villa have now lost three back-to-back home games across competitions. They are fifth with 48 points from 24 matches. Manchester United are sixth with 41 points from 24 matches.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay reacts to his late winner against Aston Villa

Scott McTominay has been phenomenal for Manchester United when he has come on from the bench this season. The midfielder has made a habit of scoring winners after coming on as a substitute.

After securing three points at Villa Park, the midfielder addressed the media, telling BBC (via Stretty News):

“I feel like as long as I’m fit and healthy I can come onto the pitch and perform. I don’t take it personally, I just want to come in and try and do the best I can for this. Long may it continue."

McTominay added:

“It was an unbelievable cross to be fair, whipped with a lot of pace. I just needed it to hit my head and get it on target. Full credit to the boys, we created a lot of good chances which may go unnoticed."

McTominay came on to replace Marcus Rashford in the game.