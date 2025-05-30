Rodrygo reacts after Real Madrid announce Trent Alexander-Arnold signing from Liverpool

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo reacted to Real Madrid's announcement that they had signed English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool have accepted a bid of €10 million from the LaLiga giants for the right-back.
While Alexander-Arnold was expected to leave on a free transfer, the Reds accepted a fee to release the 26-year-old early. Instead of June 30, Alexander-Arnold will join the club on June 1. He has signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos, which includes a reported €1 billion release clause.
With his early arrival, the 26-year-old is eligible to join Los Blancos for the FIFA Club World Cup. The LaLiga giants uploaded a series of posts on their social media accounts to announce Trent Alexander-Arnold's signing.
After the official announcement post, they uploaded a picture with the caption:
"#WelcomeTrent"
On the post, Brazilian attacker Rodrygo commented:
"Wooooow"
The 26-year-old spent almost two decades at Liverpool and made 354 appearances for the senior team, bagging 23 goals and 92 assists across all competitions.
He won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.
New Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti talks about leaving Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti recently opened up about his departure from Real Madrid. Former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has replaced Ancelotti at Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, the former AC Milan and Everton manager has taken charge of the Brazil national team.
The Italian tactician bid farewell to the LaLiga giants on Saturday (March 24) after they beat Real Sociedad in their last game of the 2024-25 campaign. During a recent interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, Ancelotti discussed his departure from Santiago Bernabeu.
He said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):
"Is it a goodbye to Real Madrid? No, it's a see you later. One can never leave Real Madrid."
The Italian tactician served two spells as manager in the Spanish capital. He joined Los Blancos for the first time in 2013 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and left in 2015. He returned for his second stint in 2021, which lasted four years.