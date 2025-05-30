Rodrygo reacts after Real Madrid announce Trent Alexander-Arnold signing from Liverpool

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo reacted to Real Madrid's announcement that they had signed English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool have accepted a bid of €10 million from the LaLiga giants for the right-back.

Ad

While Alexander-Arnold was expected to leave on a free transfer, the Reds accepted a fee to release the 26-year-old early. Instead of June 30, Alexander-Arnold will join the club on June 1. He has signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos, which includes a reported €1 billion release clause.

With his early arrival, the 26-year-old is eligible to join Los Blancos for the FIFA Club World Cup. The LaLiga giants uploaded a series of posts on their social media accounts to announce Trent Alexander-Arnold's signing.

Ad

Trending

After the official announcement post, they uploaded a picture with the caption:

"#WelcomeTrent"

Ad

On the post, Brazilian attacker Rodrygo commented:

"Wooooow"

Rodrygo's comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold's announcement post

The 26-year-old spent almost two decades at Liverpool and made 354 appearances for the senior team, bagging 23 goals and 92 assists across all competitions.

Ad

He won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

New Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti talks about leaving Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti Arrives In Brazil To Coach The Brazilian National Team - Source: Getty

Carlo Ancelotti recently opened up about his departure from Real Madrid. Former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has replaced Ancelotti at Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, the former AC Milan and Everton manager has taken charge of the Brazil national team.

Ad

The Italian tactician bid farewell to the LaLiga giants on Saturday (March 24) after they beat Real Sociedad in their last game of the 2024-25 campaign. During a recent interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, Ancelotti discussed his departure from Santiago Bernabeu.

He said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"Is it a goodbye to Real Madrid? No, it's a see you later. One can never leave Real Madrid."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Italian tactician served two spells as manager in the Spanish capital. He joined Los Blancos for the first time in 2013 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and left in 2015. He returned for his second stint in 2021, which lasted four years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More