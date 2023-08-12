Romeo Lavia ‘likes’ interesting tweet amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia liked a tweet stating he is "cheap" amid transfer tug-of-war between Liverpool and Chelsea. The two clubs are battling each both to secure the services of not only Lavia but Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo as well.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea were heavily linked with Romeo Lavia before they shifted their attention to Moises Caicedo. Earlier this week, the Reds had a monstrous £111 million accepted by Brighton only for Caicedo to stall out and wait for the West London club to make a new bid.

Amidst his transfer saga, Romeo Lavia seems to have become a forgotten transfer target for both the clubs. The Belgian international, however, liked an interesting tweet which has resurfaced online. The tweet was made by a Liverpool fan stating that their club still needs defensive signings. The user claimed that the Reds should go for either Lavia, Boubacar Kamara or Tyler Adams since they are cheaper than Caicedo.

The tweet liked by Romeo Lavia goes as follows:

"True its just worrying with Matip and Gomez but Kamara is class and Lavia or even Tyler Adams, hes cheap and is pretty class but we just need to make sure we get a cb as well we cant keep relying on Konate and Virgil."

It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side have had multiple bid rejected by Southampton for Romeo Lavia. The Saints are sticking to their asking price of £50 million.

Liverpool's most recent bid for the 19-year-old midfielder was around £45 million. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea made a bid worth around £48 million for the Southampton star on Friday (August 11). The recently-relegated side, however, are expected to turn down the offer as well.

Liverpool and Chelsea resume their battle on the pitch on Sunday

Liverpool and Chelsea are not only battling in the transfer market but are also set to face each other in their opening game of the Premier League on Sunday (August 13).

Both sides will want to make a winning start to their league campaign following underwhelming seasons last time out. Jurgen Klopp's side finished fifth in the league while the Blues finished all the way down in 12th position.

The two sides played out two 0-0 draws in the Premier League last season. In the 2021-22 season, they faced each other in the League Cup and FA Cup final, which also ended goalless after extra time. The Reds, however, won both cup competitions following a penalty shootout.