“Ronaldo carried this bum” “What he deserves” - Fans react as Fernando Santos is sacked as Poland boss after 5 qualifying games

Football fans have taken to social media outlet X (formerly known as Twitter) to air their opinions after Poland manager Fernando Santos was relieved of his duties. The Portuguese manager was sacked by the European country after only five qualifying games in charge.

Fernando Santos was appointed as the manager of Poland, taking over from Czesław Michniewicz after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His first game in charge was the Euro 2024 Qualifier against Czech Republic in March, which his side lost 3-1 in Prague.

Santos has led the Poland national team in five qualifying matches for Euro 2024. He saw his side win two and lose three of those games, with the 2-0 defeat to Albania proving to be the final straw.

The manager, who was previously won Euro 2016 with Portugal, was the subject of several posts on X after the news broke.

Some other fans took the opportunity to question his qualifications, taking swipes at him for being a bad manager.

There was also a tweet from a fan regarding the manager's sacking as good news, without context.

What is the biggest legacy of Fernando Santos as a football manager?

Fernando Santos managed a number of teams before he was appointed as Portugal manager in 2014. He led the team to glory in the 2016 European Championship, winning the country's first-ever international title.

Santos was also at the helm of affairs as Portugal won the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2019, defeating Netherlands in the final. The veteran manager also led Portugal to four major tournaments in addition to the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup and UEFA Nations League.

He saw his Portugal team lose int he quarterfinal against Morocco, which saw his tenure come to an end with the Iberian nation. He also suffered the inks of some die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fans during the tournament for not using the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in all games.