“Ronaldo isn’t there so I guess he won’t” “Perfect club” - Fans react as Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is linked with European giants

Zinedine Zidane has emerged as a candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel and take over Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have contacted him to check on his availability and willingness to join them, according to Madrid Xtra.

Zidane hasn't coached any team since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 but has been linked with a move to European giants. Meanwhile, fans took to social media and had positive reactions to the Bavarians' interest to hire him.

"Zidane is now open to returning to coaching"

"He will suit them perfectly"

"Might be a good job for him"

"We all want to see him again"

"Bayern would be a perfect club for him, provided they're ready to provide the needed materials for him"

"Ronaldo isn't there so I guess he won't"

Zinedine Zidane would reportedly consider a move to Bayern Munich

Zinedine Zidane would consider a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, according to Sport. Per the report, the French legend would be inclined to join the Bavarians, Juventus or the national team of France.

"Zinédine sees FC Bayern like Real Madrid: an institution as a club with a great past and great working conditions. Both clubs have many similarities in the way they work. But if those in charge in Munich want to get him, they have to give him the sporting power and fulfill his wishes. He is very ambitious and subordinates everything to success. He doesn't want to leave anything to chance," Sport reports, via The Sun.

Zinedine Zidane spent a couple years with Real Madrid B (2014-2016) before taking over the Merengues' first team for five years (2016-2021). During that time, he won all titles at club level, including the La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League four times.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich view Zinedine Zidane as an ideal candidate to bring them to the top of Bundesliga after losing the title to Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Next up, they are looking to overcome Arsenal and move to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg in London ended in a 2-2 draw last week.

