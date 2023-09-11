“Ronaldo must be fuming”, “Would have seen like 3 SIUUUU here” – Twitter explodes as Portugal thrash Luxembourg 9-0 in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence 

Portugal earned a fabulous 9-0 win against Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday (September 11) even though Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended. Fans on Twitter reacted to the same.

Goncalo Inacio opened the scoring for the 2016 European champions in the 12th minute with a fine header. Gonaclo Ramos netted in the 17th and 33rd minutes to put the hosts in the driving set. Inacio struck yet again at the stroke of half time as Portugal led 4-0 at the break.

Diogo Jota then bagged a brace, while Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix also scored to complete the demolition job. Roberto Martinez's side continued their perfect start to the qualifiers, winning all six games. They're yet to concede and have scored 24 times.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the performance in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. with one tweeting:

"Ronaldo must be fuming."

Another added:

"We would have seen like 3 SIUUUU here."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

What Sadio Mane has said about playing alongside Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo are teammates at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Mane has been among the goals for the club since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer.

He has scored five goals in six outings and formed a stunning partnership with Portugal captain Ronaldo. The duo have helped Al-Nassr win the Arab Cup of Champions. Luis Castro's team are riding a three game winning streak in the SPL, too.

Mane recently spoke about playing alongside Ronaldo (via French Football Weekly):

"Honestly, I’m happy to play alongside him."

Explaining his decision to join Al-Nassr, Mane said:

"My family encouraged me to come to Saudi Arabia, especially since it is a Muslim country. My mother was very happy, she insisted that I choose Al-Nassr."

Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo's partnership is an exciting prospect as they make up for one of the best attacking partnerships in the league. They will look to lead Al-Alamy to SPL glory this season.